It's Halloween season and people are preparing for the day. While COVID-19 has curtailed celebrations, people will observe the day at home on October 31. Meanwhile, it seems babies are interested in joining the celebrations this year. Babies at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare dressed up their NICU babies in adorably scary costumes for the holiday season. Popcorn, Sheriff Woody, avocado and peanut were among the highlights. Meanwhile, we take a look at cute scary costumes for your children this Halloween season. Halloween 2020: From COVID-Themed Outfit to Nazi Look, 5 Offensive Costumes That Shouldn't be Worn For Halloween Party.

Celebrating the occasion, the Florida hospital took to Facebook sharing pictures of their babies wearing those cute costumes. The hospital took to their Facebook page saying, "Halloween in the NICU is one of our favourite traditions, and this year is no exception! Thank you to our incredible NICU team for making such an uncertain time so special for these little ones’ families." While some of them were made to look like spaghetti and meatballs, peanut, lamb, M&Ms, pod and a lot more. Halloween 2020 Decorations in Pics: From Giant Skeletons, Creepy Ghosts to Just '2020', These Spooky Photos Will Set Your Mood For The Haunted-Themed Night!

Here is a list of costumes which you can dress your babies this Halloween. While they may not be able to go out for trick and treat like every year, you can make it interesting with some fun costumes for them. Some of these cute yet DIY scary costumes can also be made at home. From funny pirate, to the dark queen and adorable French fries, and the classic cutie pie pumpkins, we have them all for you this time. Halloween 2020 Costumes For Dogs and Cats: These Paw-dorable Pics and Purr-fect DIY Videos of Pets Will Give You Ideas to Dress Up Your Furry Companions For Spooky Festival.

NICU Babies in Halloween Costumes!

Did Anyone Say Baby Pumpkins?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hitomi Tcy (@hitomi_tcy) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:32pm PDT

The Cute Catty!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙲𝙴 𝙶𝙾𝙳𝙸𝙽𝙴𝚉 (@graceandbeyouty) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

Funny Pirate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janine Teixeira (@jt.makeup.style) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

The Cutest a Pea Can Get!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fien Lai (@fienwyc) on Oct 26, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

The Dark Queen Emerges!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen (@fishintank2016) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Who Thou Art You, Cutiepie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrés Sanabria Araya (@ansaarg) on Oct 25, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

Now That's Real Deal!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerilyn Grace (@jerilyngrace_) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

What My Children Are Going to Look Like For Halloween!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 시후 ꓆̮ (@sihoo_latte) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

Make Way For Potter, People!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rxnsilva88 on Oct 24, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

While Halloween parties are for adults with all the frightening things around it, you can do a customised one for your children this year as they can't go out. Get them free candies and Halloween treats and dress them up so they don't miss celebrating the day. We wish you all a Happy Halloween!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).