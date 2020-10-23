The spooky celebrations of Halloween are barely a week away and have your preparations began? Have you decided on what you're going to don this year and freak out your family and friends? The spooky holiday will be marked on Halloween 2020 and the excitement for this festival was buzzing since the start of October itself. While some opined that Halloween 2020 should be cancelled, right now everyone seems to be waiting for the celebrations of the day. The festive dress up also sees pets dressing up to spook everyone. A well-dressed pet always looks so adorable, no matter if it is meant to be spooky. So people do check up for Halloween costume ideas for pets, Halloween costumes for dogs, cute Halloween costume ideas for cats and so on. If you too are searching for some ideas, then we have got you a collection of some Halloween 2020 pet costume ideas. We bring you pictures and videos of cats and dogs dressed up for Halloween already and you can check something similar for your own pooch or feline.

We saw the excitement rising for Halloween 2020 when everyone was talking about the 12-foot skeletal decoration from Home Depot. As people decorate their homes to suit the spooky vibe, pet owners do not want to miss out on any fun either. So ahead of Halloween 2020, we bring you some videos which have DIY Halloween costumes for dogs and cats, along with pics of pets who have already dressed up in their spooky attires. You can seek inspiration from these ideas to make something for your fur buddies. Halloween Costume Ideas 2020: From Sexy Sanitiser to Astronaut in a Spacesuit, Ways You Can Dress up on October 31 and Also Follow the COVID-19 Safety Precautions.

Watch Video of DIY Dog Halloween Costume:

Check Video of Best Dog Halloween Costumes:

Check Some Pics of Dogs in Halloween Costumes

So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy (@lucy_jean_the_collie) on Oct 22, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

Devil Dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy A. Nevárez Ramos 🥏 (@joy_goldendoodle) on Oct 18, 2020 at 4:32pm PDT

Now lets look at some cat costumes for Halloween. Not all cats may be cooperative to let you get too experimental with them as these felines can get really fussy, compared to dogs. So we give you some easy Halloween costumes for cats.

Lucifer Fans This One's For You!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rover 🐱 (@rover_thecat) on Oct 22, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Catty Witch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luna 🐾 (@__life.with.luna__) on Oct 17, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

Cat Dressed as Bat Man

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TifLil (@doodleduders) on Oct 17, 2020 at 6:03pm PDT

Watch Video of Simple Halloween Costumes for Cats:

Aren't they all purr-fect or should we say paw-dorable? You can check these pics and videos for reference and make costumes for your pets. While at it, also keep in mind the comfort of your pets as they can get irritated with complex material. Use materials that will not cause or stick on to their fur. Have a lovely Halloween 2020 with your pets.

