The spookiest festival of the year is here. It's Halloween! On October 31, every year, it is believed that the ghosts of the dead come back to earth. So, on this day, people dress up in the craziest and scariest ways to celebrate Halloween.

People organise Halloween parties wherein they dress up as ghosts and put on some weird makeup to observe the festival. The food prepared during Halloween parties is also unique. The dishes perfectly go along with the theme of the day. We, at LatestLY, have brought together some amazing food recipes that you can try to make your Halloween party even more interesting and happening. Let Squid Game Be Your Halloween Inspiration This Year.

Spider Dip Bowl

The eight-legged spider bowl with breadstick legs can be the major attraction of your Halloween party. Try this spider dip bowl with attached breadsticks that look like the spider legs and enjoy the dip alongwith.

Halloween Burger

Design your burger like a monster. Fill in the cheese to pop out the scary teeth of your Halloween monster burger.

Halloween Cake

It is always good to celebrate any occasion with cake cutting. Make your cake by designing some spider web and the spiders on top of the cake. You can also make some ghost pictures to make it relatable to the theme of the festival.

Jack-o'-lantern Stuffed Peppers

Grave the Halloween face on the bell peppers and stuff them with sauté veggies and sausages. This can be an interesting presentation for a very classic recipe for the Halloween party.

Jack-o'-Lantern Fruit Salad

This is the best one for all your health-conscious guests at the party. Stuff some fresh fruits in a pumpkin or an orange with the Halloween face engraved on the skin.

Halloween Doughnuts

This is one of the cutest doughnut boxes that you can serve at your Halloween party. Explore the artist in you as you decorate your doughnuts for the festival in an epic way.

Host your Halloween parties with all the spooky food items listed above and have a Happy Halloween 2021, everyone!

