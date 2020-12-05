The holiday season is upon us, and it could not have been better. The COVID-19 pandemic has surely redefined the traditional way of celebrations, but the festive spirit remains. Unlike Christmas, which always has a fixed date, December 25 for celebration, Hanukkah begins on a different date each year and lasts eight nights in December. The Jewish festival, also called the Festival of Lights, commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. Hanukkah 2020 starts from December 10, and the celebration will continue till December 18. Prayers, traditional food, candles, decorations, exchanging of gifts and more, Hanukkah includes a series of rituals that are performed every day throughout the eight-day holiday. Hence, in the spirit of finding the light during a very difficult year, we have gathered some of the most joyful Hanukkah 2020 gift ideas. Holiday inspired candles, colourful face masks, and more, here are some meaningful, fun and indulgent presents for everyone on your list.

1. Holiday Inspired Candles: We all know the significance of lighting candles during the Jewish Festival of Lights. On each of the eight nights, a candle is lit in a special menorah called, ‘hanukkiyah.’ Since candles are so important in this festival, it can always be thoughtful to present someone a set of holiday-inspired candles. They can light them or use it for festive decorative purposes.

2. Menorah: Yes, we know, most of the families would already have a menorah, as it is one of the centrepieces of Hanukkah. But this could be a meaningful gift to young people who may be starting to explore their heritage or living on their own for the first time. A silver-plated menorah can become a lifelong family heirloom that carries huge significance.

3. Donation: One of the cornerstones of Judaism is giving. Donating in someone’s honour is a loving way to show respect for common values. This gesture is a significant and gratifying way of giving it back to the community.

4. Colourful Face Masks: This is important. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and everyone needs face masks more than ever now. Be it a surgical face mask or cloth face mask, this is essential to all of us at this moment and can be a great gift during this holiday season.

5. A Great Read: Give them a page-turner to add something excitement during the Festival of Lights. Spending so much time at home is not easy, and it is important to stay entertained and gather good knowledge, values and positivity to keep their sane. Present someone a good book, which has a good story or a significant message of survival.

These are a few gift ideas for Hanukkah 2020! Families gift each other on the eight nights of the festival. Keep the focus on small items that are meaningful, fun and practical. Happy Hanukkah!

