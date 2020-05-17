Hanuman Jayanthi 2020 Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on the Auspicious Day

Hanuman Jayanthi Wishes in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Hanuman Jayanthi is an important Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. Hanuman who is an ardent devotee of Rama, is a symbol of strength and energy. Hanuman Jayanthi 2020 was observed on April 8 wherein devotees worshipped the idol following various customs and traditions. Meanwhile, the observance is commemorated for 41-days in Andhra Pradesh when it starts on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Vaishaka. In Andhra Pradesh, devotees begin 41-days of Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima which ends on the tenth day during Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month. As Hanuman Jayanthi 2020 is being celebrated on May 17, we bring to you Hanuman Jayanthi wishes in Telugu to send your near and dear ones. Our list of messages also includes Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and wish to share with your closed people. 7 Interesting Facts About Pawanputra Hanuman That You Should Know.

People chant Hanuman Chalisa on this day to please Lord Hanuman. It is believed to have been authored by 16th-century poet Tulsidas and consists of 40 verses. As per beliefs, Hanuman is strong, gentle and wise. He served Lord Rama with all his heart and as gratitude towards Hanuman's faithfulness, Rama granted him immortality. Being a loyal servant, temples that worship Lord Rama also have sculptures of Lord Hanuman. Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Lord Hanuman Sand Art.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aanjaneylu Swami Mepyna, Me Kutumbam Pyna Tana Asirvadalanu Vunachalani Korukuntu Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Me Jevithanni Sakala Subhalatho Nimpi, Meku Kondata Dairyanni Evvalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devudu Ninnu Sakala Samapadalatho Kapadathadu, Alaage Kondantha Dairyanni Estadu, Nimdu Nurellu AA Devuni Challani Devenalu Mepy Vundalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Me Inta Aanamdam, Santhi, Sreyassuni Hanumanthudu Evvalani Korukuntu Me Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: E Subha Samayamuna AA Devuni Nama Smaranalo Gadupudamu, Jevithamlo Vijayala Saadiddam, Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Facebook Greetings Read: Sakala Papalanu Harinchi, Me Kastalanu Techi Me Inta Suka Santosalanu AA Devudu Meku Andinchalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu.

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging people, many use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones to wish the day. We wish everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti!