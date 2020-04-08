Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Lord Hanuman Sand Art, Twitterati Post 'Jai Bajrangbali' Wishes
Lord Hanuman Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand Twitter)

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman or Bajrangbali. It is widely celebrated by Hindus in India, Nepal and some other countries. Devotees of Lord Hanuman pray to him seeking valour, strength and courage.  It falls during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which corresponds with the month of April as per the Gregorian calendar. As Hanuman Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on April 8, people have taken to Twitter sharing festival greetings. People greeting each other on the auspicious saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'. Meanwhile, here are Hanuman Jayanti wishes and messages that people are posting Twitter. Popular Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared Lord Hanuman Sand Art from Puri beach in Odisha. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images of Bajrangbali, Facebook GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birth.

As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman, who was an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is an absolute devotee of Lord Rama and spends his life serving him. According to legends, he was born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari (the King of Monkeys). On the auspicious day of his birthday, people are sharing Jai Bajrangbali Photos, Hanuman Jayanti greetings and Lord Hanuman Photos on social media platforms. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on the Auspicious Day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Lord Hanuman Sand Art:

Lord Hanuman is known as a symbol of strength, devotion, and energy. His ardent devotees sing devotional hymns and also chant Hanuman Chalisa for over 108 times. Generally, thousands of devotees flock Hanuman temples and offer prayers. People perform puja by offering vermilion or red cloth along with flowers like marigolds and roses to Lord Hanuman. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, celebrations have been cut short this year. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Hanuman Jayanti and hope you all are safe and healthy.