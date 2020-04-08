Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Lord Hanuman Sand Art, Twitterati Post 'Jai Bajrangbali' Wishes

Lord Hanuman Sand Art (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand Twitter)

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman or Bajrangbali. It is widely celebrated by Hindus in India, Nepal and some other countries. Devotees of Lord Hanuman pray to him seeking valour, strength and courage. It falls during the month of Chaitra on full moon day, which corresponds with the month of April as per the Gregorian calendar. As Hanuman Jayanti 2020 is celebrated on April 8, people have taken to Twitter sharing festival greetings. People greeting each other on the auspicious saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'. Meanwhile, here are Hanuman Jayanti wishes and messages that people are posting Twitter. Popular Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared Lord Hanuman Sand Art from Puri beach in Odisha. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images of Bajrangbali, Facebook GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birth.

As per Hindu beliefs, Lord Hanuman, who was an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is an absolute devotee of Lord Rama and spends his life serving him. According to legends, he was born to Anjana, the wife of Vanaraja Kesari (the King of Monkeys). On the auspicious day of his birthday, people are sharing Jai Bajrangbali Photos, Hanuman Jayanti greetings and Lord Hanuman Photos on social media platforms. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Greets Citizens on the Auspicious Day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Lord Hanuman Sand Art:

On the auspicious Occasion of #HanumanJayanti ,May Lord #Hanuman gives all strength and wisdom to fight against fear and worries . #IndiaFightsCorona One of my SandArt of the Lord Hanuman. pic.twitter.com/lcSfy0ZrQ9 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 8, 2020

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Lord Hanuman is the son of Vayu, who is not simply the Wind God but rules over the Cosmic Prana. That is why Hanuman can assume any size and has all powers. Worshipping Hanuman can bring us the highest Prana and healing energy of the universe. #HanumanJayanti — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) April 8, 2020

Let Lord Hanuman Give Your Goodness And Strength:

May the spirit of Lord Hanuman , the epitome of power & fearlessness arise in each one of us and help us overcome all the challenges in our lives. Wishing you a very happy #HanumanJayanti ! pic.twitter.com/Ml2u6RI5mb — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 8, 2020

May Lord Hanuman Help You Overcome Your Fears!

Be Fearless!

संकट कटै मिटै सब पीरा" "जो सुमिरै हनुमत बलवीरा" May the spirit of Lord Hanuman an epitome of unlimited power & fearlessness arise in each one of us for the fight against Injustice and evil.#JaiBajrangbali #HanumanJayanti #हनुमानजयंती pic.twitter.com/X6TSliqHMT — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) April 8, 2020

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Hanuman ji has worked with full efficiency Hanuman ji knows where the potential of the success of the work is. He know s how to relax. He is not afraid of the consequences, neither wishes to enjoy the work, nor is negligence nor escape.#सद्गुणों_की_खान_हनुमानजी#HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/Ho3iDv8Zor — YSS Ahmedabad (@Yss_Ahmedabad) April 8, 2020

Jai Bajrangbali!

Wish you all a very happy hanuman jayanthi.. Jai Veeranjaneya 🙏🚩 #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/zJUXc4604h — Rahul Lannister راہل (@Lastdude7) April 8, 2020

Wishing You And Your Family 'Happy Hanuman Jayanti':

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy #HanumanJayanti 2020!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/npMbZ4iGoV — Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) April 8, 2020

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes:

Wishing everyone a very happy Hanuman Jayanti. May lord hanuman bless us with peace, wealth & harmony and strengthen my country to combat against covid-19.#HanumanJayanti #हनुमानजयंती #hanumanjayanti2020 #हनुमान_जयंती pic.twitter.com/8Ns7NTFGmX — Nemi Saini INC 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NemiSaini11) April 8, 2020

Jai Bajrangbali!

नासै रोग हरै सब पीरा । जपत निरन्तर हनुमत बलवीरा ॥ ♥️ Don't tell Hanuman how big your problems are, Tell your problems how big your Hanuman is. Jai shree Balaji 🙏 #हनुमान_जयंती pic.twitter.com/u3dIKBLxHn — प्रचिती (@prachiti13) April 8, 2020

Lord Hanuman is known as a symbol of strength, devotion, and energy. His ardent devotees sing devotional hymns and also chant Hanuman Chalisa for over 108 times. Generally, thousands of devotees flock Hanuman temples and offer prayers. People perform puja by offering vermilion or red cloth along with flowers like marigolds and roses to Lord Hanuman. However, due to coronavirus lockdown, celebrations have been cut short this year. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Hanuman Jayanti and hope you all are safe and healthy.