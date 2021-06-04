Hanuman Jayanthi is the annual commemoration of the birth of Lord Hanuman. While this day is celebrated across the country, the date of Hanuman Jayanthi varies from region to region. June 4 will be celebrated as Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 by the Telugu-speaking diaspora in India. To commemorate Hanuman Jayanthi, people are sure to visit Hanuman temples, offer delicacies to Lord Hanuman, and share Happy Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes in Telugu, Hanuman Jayanti 2021 greetings, Hanuman Jayanthi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Hanuman Jayanthi is observed on the tenth day of the Hindu month of Vaishakh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, this festival is celebrated on the fifteenth day of Chaitra month in North India. On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021, people make it a point to wake up early and create some of Lord Hanuman’s favourite delicacies for him. Some of the popular items that are prepared especially for this day include Medu Vadas, Payasam, etc.

However, many people in Andhra Pradesh actually prepare for the Hanuman Jayanthi celebration on the day of Chaitra Purnima. They observe a 41-day fast from Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima. People abstain from drinking alcohol or even consuming meat these days. As we prepare to celebrate Hanuman Jayanthi 2021, here are some Happy Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes, Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 greetings, Hanuman Jayanthi WhatsApp Stickers in Telugu and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Me Inta Aanamdam, Santhi, Sreyassuni Hanumanthudu Evvalani Korukuntu Me Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Me Jevithanni Sakala Subhalatho Nimpi, Meku Kondata Dairyanni Evvalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aanjaneylu Swami Mepyna, Me Kutumbam Pyna Tana Asirvadalanu Vunachalani Korukuntu Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Devudu Ninnu Sakala Samapadalatho Kapadathadu, Alaage Kondantha Dairyanni Estadu, Nimdu Nurellu AA Devuni Challani Devenalu Mepy Vundalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sakala Papalanu Harinchi, Me Kastalanu Techi Me Inta Suka Santosalanu AA Devudu Meku Andinchalani Korukuntu Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu

Happy Hanuman Jayanthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: E Subha Samayamuna AA Devuni Nama Smaranalo Gadupudamu, Jevithamlo Vijayala Saadiddam, Andariki Hanuman Jayanthi Subhakankshalu. Jai Bajrang Bali.

Many people also observe fasts in the name of Lord Hanuman on this day. Lord Hanuman is known for his deviation towards Lord Rama, and people revisit his life and achievements on this day. Reading the Hanuman Chalisa and offering aartis to Lord Hanuman are also common practices in Hanuman Temples across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We hope that this Hanuman Janathi brings with it an aura of positivity and goodness. Happy Hanuman Jayanthi 2021!

