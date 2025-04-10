Hanuman Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Saturday, April 12. It is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, the powerful and devoted disciple of Lord Rama. Observed on different dates across India, most commonly on the full moon day (Purnima) of Chaitra month (March-April), the day is marked with grand celebrations in temples, religious processions, and devotional recitations of the Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman is revered as a symbol of strength, devotion, courage, and selfless service, and his unwavering dedication to Lord Rama in the epic Ramayana makes him one of the most worshipped deities in Hinduism. His divine qualities continue to inspire millions of devotees across generations. To celebrate Hanuman Janmotsav, we bring you Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes, Lord Hanuman images, greetings, messages, quotes, GIFs and HD wallpapers that you can share with your family and friends.

Temples dedicated to Hanuman, such as Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, witness massive gatherings on this day. Devotees perform special prayers, fasting, and recite scriptures that highlight Hanuman’s heroic deeds. Many people visit temples at sunrise, offering red vermilion (sindoor), flowers, and sweets like ladoos, which are believed to be Hanuman’s favourite. The chanting of “Jai Hanuman” and devotional songs fills the air, creating a spiritual and energetic atmosphere. Some devotees also engage in acts of charity, such as feeding the poor or distributing religious books, believing that service to humanity pleases Hanuman. As you observe Hanuman Jayanti 2025, share these Hanuman Jayanti 2025 wishes, Lord Hanuman images, greetings, messages, quotes, GIFs and HD wallpapers. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti Messages

Hanuman Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings

Hanuman Jayanti Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti Messages

Hanuman Jayanti Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hanuman Jayanti GIFs:

Hanuman Jayanti is not just about rituals but also serves as a day to imbibe Hanuman’s virtues in daily life. His unwavering faith, fearlessness, discipline, and immense physical and mental strength are qualities that people aspire to follow. In times of difficulty, devotees turn to Hanuman for protection, believing that he removes obstacles and grants courage to face life's challenges. His role as Chiranjeevi (immortal) assures his devotees that he is always present to help those who seek his guidance with pure devotion.

Beyond religious significance, Hanuman Jayanti represents a celebration of dedication, righteousness, and selfless service. Whether through devotional activities, community service, or personal reflection, the day reminds people of the importance of inner strength, humility, and unwavering faith. As Lord Hanuman’s tales continue to inspire, this festival serves as a reminder that true devotion and courage can overcome any adversity, leading to victory in both spiritual and worldly pursuits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).