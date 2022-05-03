Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days, according to the Hindu Calendar. On this day, people often make big investments in gold, vehicles, perform griha pravesh puja and other auspicious and important activities. Also known as Akti or Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya 2022 will be celebrated on May 3. To mark this auspicious spring festival, people often share Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Akti 2022 greetings, Happy Akha Teej 2022 messages, Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers and Akha Teej Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya, as the name suggests, falls on the Tritiya tithi in the bright phase of Vaishakh month. Akshaya Tritiya celebrations are considered to be extremely important in Hindu traditions. This day is often referred to as the “third day of unending prosperity”, and people, therefore, invest in items that are set to bring in prosperity on this day. The celebration of Akshaya Tritiya begins at dawn on May 3 and will go on throughout the day. However, the most important aspect of this celebration has to be performing the Akshaya Tritiya Puja.

During this Puja, people often take out time and invest in any metal items. From buying gold or silver jewellery to upgrading one’s vehicle or just buying new utensils, investing in any item that signifies prosperity is believed to be very auspicious on Akshaya Tritiya. As we celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, here are some Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, Akti 2022 greetings, Happy Akha Teej 2022 messages, Akshaya Tritiya WhatsApp Stickers and Akha Teej Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Messages: WhatsApp Greetings, Images and Wishes To Celebrate Akha Teej

Investing in gold and other such items on the day of Akshaya Tritiya is believed to help appease Goddess Lakshmi and fill one’s life with prosperity. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and prosperous Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

