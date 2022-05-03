Akshaya Tritiya also known as Akti or Akha Teej is a Hindu and Jain spring festival celebrated every year. This year it will be observed on Tuesday, May 3. According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya falls on the third lunar day of the bright half of the Vaisakh month. It signifies the third day of unending prosperity. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of April or May every year. As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers & Quotes To Celebrate Akha Teej.

Akshaya Tritiya is derived from two Sanskrit words "Akshaya" meaning "never" decreasing in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy, and success and "Tritiya" meaning "third" phase of the moon. It was named after the day when it falls which is the third lunar day of the spring month of Vaisakh in the Hindu calendar. Here are messages saying Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022, that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Akha Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Spiritually-Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

Akha Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022. Let This Festive Season Bring With It Endless Happiness and Joy.

Akha Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Akshaya Tritiya Ki Dher Saari Shubh Kamnaye. Maa Lakshmi Aap Pe Hamesha Apni Krupa Banaye Rahkhee.

Akha Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Akshaya Tritiya Bless You With Joy, Opulence and Prosperity. Wishing a Bright Future in Your Life.

Akha Teej 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Buy Gold This Akshaya Tritiya and Wealth and Prosperity Will Walk to Your Home. Happy Akha Teej 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images & Wishes To Observe the Pious Occasion

It is a very auspicious day for Hindus and Jains in many regions of India. This day is considered great for new ventures, marriages, expensive investments such as gold or property or any other new beginnings. If Akshaya Tritiya falls on a Monday, then it is considered to be even more auspicious. People send messages and wishes to their friends and families on this auspicious day. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2022 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).