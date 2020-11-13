Happy Ayurveda Day 2020! National Ayurveda Day is here and it is celebrated on the day of Dhanteras better known as Dhanvantari Jayanti. If you are looking for a connection, here's why National Ayurveda Day is celebrated on Dhanteras or Dhanvantari Jayanti and the connection between Dhanatrayodashi & Ayurveda. Know more about Lord Dhanwantari, to whom the day is dedicated and the tradition of National Ayurveda Day that was started in the year 2016. People on this day, wish each other with Ayurveda Day 2020 images & Dhanvantari Jayanti HD wallpapers for free download! People send Happy Dhanteras Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Status, SMS in Hindi and English to each other. Lord Dhanvantari (Dhanvantari) is called another form of Lord Vishnu who has four arms.

It is said that in one of the two other arms of Lord Dhanvantari we see water and medicine and in the other, an urn full of nectar(amrit). Lord Dhanvantari's favourite metal is considered to brass and that is why there is a tradition of buying brass utensils for Dhanteras. He is called the God of Vaidya Arogya and Ayurveda. It is said that Lord Dhanvantari who discovered amritamay medicines. National Ayurveda Day or just Ayurveda Day is also called Rashtriya Ayurveda Divas. National Ayurveda Day 2020 falls on November 13 and we have for you festive greetings, be it Happy Dhanteras or Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti or Happy Ayurveda Day, a collection of Ayurveda Day quotes, Ayurveda Day 2020 images, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 photos, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, HD wallpapers, Ayurveda Day messages, and so much more.

But you need to look no further, we have for you the best Ayurveda Day images, Ayurveda Day quotes, Ayurveda Day poster, Dhanvantari Jayanti 2020 wishes, Dhanvantari Jayanti images, Dhanvantari Jayanti HD wallpapers, Happy Dhanteras 2020 greetings, Dhanteras images, Dhanatrayodashi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers and more. Check out:

Happy Ayurveda Day 2020 HD Images & Dhanvantari Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Ayurveda Day

Happy National Ayurveda Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy National Ayurveda Day 2020!

Dhanvantari Jayanti Wishes Images

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day and urged people to tune in to the virtual inauguration of two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat at 10.30 am. Lord Dhanvantari is believed to be the god of Ayurveda and healing and according to beliefs, Lord Dhanvantari is said to have originated during Samudra Manthan and Lord Dhanvantari, who came out of the churning of the ocean and on the birthday of Lord Dhanwantari Dhanteras is celebrated as well, two days before Diwali.

