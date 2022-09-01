Cat Month is celebrated in September to spread awareness about the health, welfare and importance of companion cats. While it is widely believed that cats are self-reliant, this month actually aims to help you remember when was the last time you took your cat to the vet, and if there has been no check-up in the last six months, it’s probably the right time to take your cat there. To treat your cats right, you can buy healthy treats for them, cook some chicken to share with them and spend some quality time with them. This initiative was started by CATalyst Council with the main focus being on veterinary medicine, shelter and welfare for cats. Wish a Happy Cat Month to everyone you know by sharing these quirky cat quotes and celebrating the month of our furry companions. Clever Cat! Viral Video of Cat Helping Human to Retrieve Keys From a Hole Will Perk Up Your Mood!

This month is also a time to remember that our cats love to play and desire human attention as much as any other pet, and it’s an opportunity for us to shower them with love and care by pampering them and taking care of their health needs. This Happy Cat Month, share these quirky quotes widely with your friends and family to appreciate our pets. International Cat Day 2022: Watch Cute and Funny Cat Videos That Scream ‘Furever Love’

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quirky Quotes

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quote Reads: "Dogs Come When They’re Called; Cats Take a Message and Get Back to You Later.” — Mary Bly

All About Cats!

Happy Cat Month 2022 Awesome Quotes (File Image)

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quote Reads: “Books. Cats. Life Is Good.” — Edward Gorey

Celebrate Happy Cat Month 2022

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quirky Quotes (File Image)

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quote Reads: “Cats Are Connoisseurs of Comfort.” — James Herriot

Awesome Happy Cat Month 2022 Quotes

Cat Month 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quote Reads: “In Ancient Times Cats Were Worshipped As Gods; They Have Not Forgotten This.” — Terry Pratchett

Shower Some Love on Our Furry Friends!

Cat Month 2022 Awesome Quotes (File Image)

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quote Reads: What Greater Gift Than the Love of a Cat.” — Charles Dickens

Happy Cat Month 2022 Quirky Quotes To Share and Celebrate Our Furry Friends

Apart from awareness about our companion’s quality veterinary care, this day also raises awareness about the products that are safe and suitable for cats and the preventive medicines they can be provided to keep them healthy. This is also a good time to adopt and bring home one of our feline friends and take care of their needs. Wishing everyone a very Happy Cat Month 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).