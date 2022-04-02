Chetri Chand marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New year for Sindhi Hindus. This year it will be observed on Saturday, April 2. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of March or April. It is celebrated on the same day as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in other Deccan regions of India. As you celebrate Chetri Chand 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Cheti Chand (Sindhi New Year) 2022 Date: Know the Significance of Jhulelal Jayanti and Celebrations Around the Ishtadev Uderolal Festival.

In the Sindhi community, Chetri Chand marks the birth of Uderolal in 1007, after they prayed to the Hindu god Varun Dev on the banks of the India river to save them from prosecution by the tyrannical Muslim ruler Mirkhshah. Therefore, the Hindu Sindhis, celebrate the new year as Uderolal’s birthday. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on Chetri Chand 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Cheti Chand 2022 Wishes & Jhulelal Jayanti Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and Sayings To Usher In the Sindhi New Year.

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Power of Jhulelal Be Helpful to Your Family and to Your Dear Ones! Have a Blessed And Prosperous Cheti Chand 2022

Happy Cheti Chand (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Hoping that New Year's Day Brings Along With it a New Ray of Hope. May There be Peace, Joy and Goodness All Around. Happy Cheti Chand

Many Sindhis celebrate this day by taking Baharana Sahib to a nearby river or lake. Baharana Sahib is a representation of Jhulelal that consists of jyot, misiri, fota, fruits and akha. Behind the Baharana Sahib is a kalash(pot) and coconut covered with cloth, flowers and leaves. A statue of Jhulelal Devta is also placed along with. It is a major festival of the Sindh community and is celebrated with enthusiasm. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to wish them on the Sindhi festival. Wishing everyone Happy Chetri Chand 2022!

