Holika Dahan is also known as Choti Holi or Holika Deepak. The muhurat for Holika Dahan 2022 starts at 9:06 pm and ends at 10:16 pm on Thursday, March 17. But celebrations have already begun and a major part of these festivities is exchanging greetings and messages. Here's a collection of Happy Choti Holi 2022 greetings, Happy Choti Holi images, Holika Dahan 2022 wallpapers for free download, Holika Dahan wishes, Happy Holika Dahan greetings, Choti Holi messages, and so on. Chhoti Holi 2022 Greetings & Holika Dahan HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Holi Hai Sayings, Colourful HD Wallpapers, Wishes and SMS To Celebrate the Day.

The story of Holika Dahan signifies the triumph of good over evil. According to scripture, Holika, also known as Simhika, was a demoness who was burnt to death. The celebration of Choti Holi denotes the beginning of summers in India. As you celebrate Chhoti Holi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Holika Dahan 2022 Dos and Don'ts: From Not Wearing White to Newly-Wed Couple Rituals, Everything You Need to Know Before Rangwali Holi.

Holi is one of the most famous festivals of India and is celebrated around the world. Holika Dahan is an important part of the Holi celebrations. It is finished by smouldering wood logs and cow waste cakes. Individual get-together and parikrama is done around the fire as a ritual of Holika Dahan. As you celebrate Chhoti Holi with Holika Dahan, here are beautiful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your relatives to send them wishes for Chhoti Holi 2022.

People go through the internet in search of beautiful and colourful wishes for the day. They send messages saying Happy Chhoti Holi to their near and dear ones with colour splashing images, stickers and videos. Here are some colourful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them Choti Holi 2022!

