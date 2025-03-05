Choti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, is celebrated on the eve of Holi, marking the victory of good over evil. It falls on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Phalguna month, a day before the vibrant festival of colours. Choti Holi 2025 will be celebrated on March 13. The day holds great religious significance as it symbolises the burning of Holika, a demoness who tried to harm Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. The festival serves as a reminder that righteousness always triumphs over wickedness. To celebrate the festival of colours, share these Choti Holi 2025 wishes, Happy Holi greetings, Holika Dahan HD images, wallpapers, GIFs, quotes and messages with your friends and family. Holika Dahan 2025 Date in India: What Is the Story of Prahlad and Holika?

The main ritual of Holika Dahan involves lighting a bonfire in the evening, signifying the destruction of negativity and the arrival of positivity. People gather around the fire, chant prayers, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness. The fire represents purification, and many believe that offering grains, coconut, and other items to the flames removes negativity from life. As you observe Choti Holi 2025 on March 13, share these Choti Holi 2025 wishes, Happy Holi greetings, Holika Dahan HD images, wallpapers, GIFs, quotes and messages.

Apart from its religious importance, Choti Holi also sets the stage for the grand celebrations of Holi the next day. People begin preparations by organising colours, sweets, and festive gatherings. Markets are filled with excitement, selling traditional sweets like gujiya and thandai. In many regions, cultural performances and Holi-themed events start on this evening, adding to the festive spirit.

Choti Holi is not just about rituals but also about community bonding and joy. It brings people together, encouraging harmony and goodwill. Families and friends unite to celebrate, strengthening relationships while embracing the spirit of love and togetherness. As the fire burns away darkness, it paves the way for Holi, the festival of colours, symbolizing new beginnings and happiness. Wishing everyone Happy Choti Holi 2025!

