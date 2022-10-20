Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2022! ‘Dhanteras and Diwali Kab Hai’ is one of the most searched terms online. It means ‘when is Dhanteras and Diwali.’ Ahead of the multi-day Diwali celebrations, netizens are busy searching for the exact dates of the festivities along with the proper greetings and images to share with their family and friends. This year Diwali 2022 will take place between October 22 and 27, with the Surya Grahan or Solar Eclipse of October 25 playing a significant role. Dhanteras, celebrated as the first day of Diwali in many parts of the world, falls on October 22, while the main Diwali day or Badi Diwali, when Laxmi Puja takes place, falls on October 24, Monday. Here’s a bunch of the latest Dhanteras 2022 wishes, Happy Diwali 2022 greetings, Happy Dhanteras and Diwali 2022 images, Shubh Dhantrayodashi HD wallpapers, Shubh Deepavali 2022 HD photos, WhatsApp stickers, Diwali GIFs and SMS for free download online.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin. This year, Trayodashi tithi begins at 6.02 PM on October 2022 and ends the next day at 6.03 PM. Dhanteras Puja Muhurat is on Saturday from 7.34 PM to 8.40 PM. Meanwhile, Laxmi Puja 2022 falls on Monday, October 24, with the shubh muhurat falling between 7.26 PM to 8.39 PM on Badi Diwali or the main Diwali celebration day. Hoping this should clear out the confusion on Dhanteras 2022 and Badi Diwali 2022 dates and timings, let’s head to the list of lovely Dhanteras and Diwali 2022 wishes, messages, images, SMS, HD wallpapers, GIFs, quotes and WhatsApp stickers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Season Full of Festivities and Happiness. May You Have a Dhanteras Full of Prayers to the Almighty and Blessings From Lord Ganesha and Maa Laxmi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Kuber Always Be There To Bless You With Prosperity and Success in Life. Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Dhanteras.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joy and Lights of the Diwali Season Fill Your Home With Happiness, Prosperity and Good Fortune That Last Throughout the New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali and New Year Open the Doors of Happiness, Bliss and Joy Leading You to Your Highest Goals.

How to Download Dhanteras and Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download the latest Dhanteras and Diwali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers on Play Store online. Here is the download links to get Happy Dhanteras 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Shubh Deepavali 2022 WhatsApp Stickers.

People purchase gold and silver coins and ornaments on both Dhanteras and Badi Diwali, as it is considered highly auspicious. Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Lord Dhanvantri, the Hindu God of Medicine and Ayurveda, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. The day is also celebrated as Dhanvantri Jayanti as well as Ayurveda Diwas. We wish everyone a very Happy Dhanteras and Shubh Diwali 2022! Hoping you have a great festive time ahead.

