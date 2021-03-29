National Doctors' Day is observed annually in the United States of America on March 30. This event is observed to honours doctors or physicians for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. On National Doctors Day, we say “thank you” to our physicians for all that they do for us and our loved ones. This day is usually celebrated by health care organisations. On the occasion of National Doctors' Day (US) 2021, we will share with you Happy Doctors' Day HD images, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and SMS to honour doctors.

The celebration of the National Doctors' Day idea was founded by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr Charles B. Almondin 1933. The date chosen for celebration was the anniversary of the first use of general anaesthesia in surgery. On March 30, 1842, in Jefferson, Georgia, Dr Crawford Long used ether to anaesthetize a patient, James Venable, and painlessly excised a tumour from his neck. The community mailing greeting cards and placed flowers on the graves of deceased doctors on this first celebration in 1933. The red carnation is commonly used as the symbolic flower for National Doctors Day.

You could play your part by thanking your family doctor and physicians for providing you with treatment when you required the most. Doctors are part of front line workers who work day and night during this difficult COVID-19 pandemic time. Appreciate them by downloading Happy Doctors' Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and SMS which is available for free download below.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Much Happiness and Smiles in Your Life as You Fill in Your Patient’s Life, You Are a True Doctor. Happy Doctor’s Day!

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Doctor’s Day to All the Doctors Who Work so Hard to Restore the Health of Their Patients and Bring Back the Lost Smiles.

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hats off to the Doctors for Their Hard Work! Happy Doctors Day!

National Doctors' Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Medicines Cure Diseases, but Only Doctors Can Cure Patients.” — Carl Jung

Happy Doctors' Day WhatsApp Stickers

Download innovative Happy Doctors' Day WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Doctors' Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).