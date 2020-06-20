Father's Day this year will be observed on June 21, 2020. Every year this day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This occasion celebrates male parenting and honours all fathers in this world. In countries like Spain, Italy and Portugal Father's Day is observed on March 19, which is the Feast of St. Joseph who is the patron saint of fathers. Nordic Countries celebrate Father's Day on second Sunday in November. India observes Father's Day on the third Sunday of June every year which is as per the dates established by the United States of America. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Happy Father's Day 2020 messages, HD images, wishes, GIF greetings, Facebook messages and SMS to celebrate fatherhood. Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas For All Budgets: From Bike to Cufflinks to Greeting Cards, Here's a List of Gifts You Can Surprise Your Dad With!

Sonora Smart Dodd, who is the daughter of Civil War Veteran William Jackson Smart, is the key person behind the establishment of Father's Day in the United States. The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, WA. On Father's Day 2020, bring a smile on your dad's face by making the occasion super special for him. Apart from gifting your father some stuff on Father's Day, try your best to spend maximum time with him and make him realise his importance in your life. Father's Day 2020 Greeting Cards With Messages: How to Make Beautiful And Simple Handmade Cards At Home For Dad? Watch These DIY Videos.

This year lockdown is imposed in major parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. Due to this, you won't be able to go out with your dad on any outdoor spot like restaurants, resort, parks, hill station, etc. If you are not with your dad, you can connect with him via video call. Apart from this, every son and daughters should send out touching Happy Father's Day 2020 messages, wishes and greetings to make him feel happy on this occasion. You can do a free download of WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings, HD images and messages for Father's Day 2020 from below. Father's Day 2020: From Bone Density Test to Stress Test, Safeguard Your Dad's Health by Getting Him These Essential Health Checkups Done!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Father Is Neither an Anchor to Hold Us Back, nor a Sail to Take Us There, but a Guiding Light Whose Love Will Show Us the Way. Lots of Love Dear Dad From Your Loving Daughter. Happy Father’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Been My Greatest Support and Inspiration. Wishing You a Very Happy Father’s Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Father’s Day on This Day and Wishing You Happiness and Sunshine for the Coming Year. Thanks for All You Are and All You Do.

