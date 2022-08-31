Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022! It is time to wish all our family and friends on this joyous occasion. And for that you will need a bunch of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 images, Ganpati Bappa Morya HD wallpapers, Vinayaka Chavithi wishes, Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 greetings, SMS, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and a lot more. Well, it is all available here for free download online. Share these GIF images, WhatsApp Messages, wishes, quotes and wallpapers with all your loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022.

The Chaturthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha all over India, especially in Maharashtra as Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is the primordial deity of Hindus and is considered the god of wisdom, strength and logic. The mouse is said to be his ride. Riddhi and Siddhi are considered to be his two wives and he loves a special sweet aka Modak. It is believed that by doing special worship, archana and aarti of Lord Ganesha on this day, he becomes pleased very soon and makes the worshiper attain all kinds of siddhis. This day is marked as a holiday in the whole of Maharashtra and a huge programme is organised at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, which sees lakhs of devotees reach there and participate in the special worship organised there.

Cheers of Ganpati Bappa Morya are heard all around. It is believed that on this day, Ganapati Ji showers his special blessings on the worshippers who observe a fast for Lord Ganesha and blesses them with wealth. On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees welcome their beloved Lord Ganesha with slogans of Ganpati Bappa Morya. They worship him according to their rituals and wish each other on the festival. You can also wish Ganesh Chaturthi on this occasion by sharing these Ganesh Chaturthi messages, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 invitation cards in Marathi, quotes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIF images with your loved ones.

Greetings and Wallpapers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blissful Ganesh Chaturthi. I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha Bless You With Knowledge, Intelligence, Prosperity, Contentment and Success. Wish You a Great Ganesh Chaturthi.

Celebrate the Occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Let Us Worship Lord Vinayaka From the Bottom of Our Hearts and Pray He Eliminates All Evil and Suffering. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

GIF Images for Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi GIF Image (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Hoping This Ganesh Chaturthi Will Be the Start of the Year That Brings Pleasure, Peace and Good Luck to You.

Send These Wishes to One and All!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 GIF (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

With the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, everyone gets into the colour of devotion for Lord Ganesha and only the echo of Ganpati Bappa Morya is heard in the whole environment. It is believed that by worshipping Bappa according to the law during Ganeshotsav, Lord Ganesha fulfils all the wishes of his devotees. After this, Bappa is immersed on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, wishing to come early the next year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).