The festival of Gangaur Teej is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the people of Rajasthan, especially women. Celebrations of Gangaur Teej are limited to Rajasthan, but different communities in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal as well. On the day of Gangaur Teej, people worship Goddess Gauri – wife of Lord Shiva – in high regards. This year, the occasion of Gangaur Teej will be celebrated on April 15. There are grand festivities as people observe the festival of Gangaur Teej with pomp and fervour.

They convey their festive regards by sharing Gangaur Teej wishes and greetings with their loved ones. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most popular Gangaur Teej 2021 wishes and messages, which you will love to send your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Gangaur Teej falls in the spring season and is a harvest festival that is celebrated by couples mostly. To commemorate the colourful festival, people can share this collection of the latest Gangaur Teej 2021 wishes and messages via popular chats apps like WhatsApp, Hike, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. Gangaur Teej 2021 Mehendi Designs: Easy Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Criss Cross Mehndi Patterns For Front & Back Hand That You Can Try at Home (Watch Henna Video Tutorials).

Married women pray for the longevity and wellness of their husbands, whereas unmarried women pray for a good husband. You can spread festive vibes on social media platforms as well, by sharing these amazing Gangaur Teej 2021 wishes on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest. Not to forget, you can use amazing Gangaur Teej stickers available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms. If you are looking for the best and top-trending Gangaur Teej 2021 wishes and messages, then you are in the right place.

Gangaur Teej 2021 Wishes And Images

Happy Gangaur Teej 2021 wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Maa Parvati Aap Par Apni Kripa Banaaye Rakhe,

Gangaur Teej Ki Shubhkaamna

Happy Gangaur Teej 2021 Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Gangaur Hai Umangon Ka Tyohaar,

Phool Khile Hai Baaghon Mein, Phaagun Ki Hai Phuhar,

Mubarak ho Aapko Gangaur Ka Tyohaar.

Happy Gangaur Teej 2021

Happy Gangaur Teej 2021 WhatsApp DP (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Wishing you lots of blessed moments filled with happiness.

Happy Gangaur Teej

Gangaur Teej 2021 Greeting (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Maa Gangaur Aapki Sabhi Manokaamnaaein Poori Karein.

Gangaur Teej ki Badhaai

People worship the Godly couple, Lord Shiva (also fondly known as Ganga) and Gauri, on this day. It is from this the festival name of Gangaur has been derived. There are several customs, traditions, and rituals associated with Gangaur Teej. To know more about Gangaur Teej 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, celebrations, and more, click here.

As April 15 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Gangaur Teej 2021. Do spend these festive times with your family and friends at home, this year. Also, do not forget to share this latest and most popular collection of Gangaur Teej with your near and dear ones on this auspicious day and make them feel special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).