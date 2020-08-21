Gowri Habba Greetings, Gowri Ganesha Festival Images and Gowri Ganesha Habba 2020 Wishes: Ahead of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi or ten-day Ganeshotsav festival, Hindu community observes Gowri Habba (also known as Gowri Ganesha Habba and Gowri Ganesha festival) Goddess Gauri, the companion of Lord Shiva and mother of Ganesha. Gowri Habba 2020 is observed today, August 22, Friday with as much devotion, while worshipping Goddess Gowri and seek her blessings. Gauri Ganesha Habba festival is majorly celebrated by married women, primarily residing in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu regions. The festivity is also known as Hartalika in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Apart from the religious observance, the celebration includes sharing warm Happy Gowri Habba wishes and greetings to the near ones. With the increasing demand, in this article, we have compiled the best Gowri Habba 2020 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Gowri Habba images, Gowri Ganesha festival greetings and quotes to send to your family ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivity. Gowri Habba Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Gowri Ganesha Festival 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

With the advent of technology, festivals have got a new way of celebration. They are no more restricted to religious observation. Gowri Habba 2020 wishes, images of Shiv-Parvati, Gowri Ganesha messages and greetings are widely shared by devotees. Especially those who are living away from their families, these Happy Gowri Habba 2020 greetings are the best way to remember their near ones and observe the holy festival. With a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, send Gowri Habba SMS and quotes and wish your family members a healthy and prosperous life ahead.

Happy Gowri Habba Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the swings of joy fill your heart with love, happiness and abundant fortune. Happy Gowri Habba 2020 to you and your family.

Happy Gowri Habba Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the divine light of God spread into your life, peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Gowri Habba 2020!

Happy Gowri Habba Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you! Happy Gowri Ganesha Habba 2020!

Happy Gowri Habba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you a very Happy Gowri Habba 2020 and I pray for your wonderful life. May all your dreams come true.

How to Download Gowri Habba WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download Gowri Habba 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. They are also providing Gowri Ganesha 2020 calendar in Kannada among various add-ons. HERE is the download link for Gowri Ganesha Habba stickers for WhatsApp.

Gowri Habba 2020 Wishes, Images and Messages to Send Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

We hope that the above Gowri Habba 2020 images and greetings will help you while sharing the warm greetings during the festival. Worship Goddess Gauri and seek her blessings on the holy occasion of Gowri Habba. You can directly download and send these greetings through WhatsApp and other online messaging apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 06:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).