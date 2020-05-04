Happy Greenery Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpaper to Download Online: Beautiful Quotes And Messages to Send on the Day That Shows Gratitude to Nature

Happy Greenery Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy Greenery Day 2020: Given how rapidly the nature around us deteriorating, the observance of Greenery Day comes as a fresh lease of life. Greenery Day is observed as a national holiday in Japan. It aims to promote nature conservation and appreciate Mother Nature and its different species. People celebrate the day by coming out of their houses and revelling in the beauty of nature.

Greenery Day is observed in high spirits. Conserving nature is the need of the hour.

People can share across these best Greenery Day 2020 HD wallpapers and images through picture messages as well. If you want, you can download these latest greetings and convert them into GIFs and videos. You can also find the latest stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms. 5 Instagram Share-Worthy Poems on Mother Earth To Read and Encompass the Beauty of Nature.

Greenery Day 2020 images and wallpapers:

Quote Reads: “Nature Does Not Hurry, yet Everything Is Accomplished.” Lao Tzu

Quote Reads: “Nature Always Wears the Colors of the Spirit.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quote Reads: “For in the True Nature of Things, if We Rightly Consider, Every Green Tree Is Far More Glorious Than if It Were Made of Gold and Silver.” Martin Luther

Earlier, the Greenery Day was celebrated on April 29. The celebration commemorated the birthday of the then Japanese Emperor Showa, who was an avid lover of plants and nature. However, after the laws in the country, about public holidays, were revised in 2005, the Greenery Day was moved to May 4 in 2007, and April 29 is now celebrated as Showa Day.

With the rising temperature and rapidly changing climate, one of the top priorities should be finding ways to conserve the environment. It is the need of the hour to save Mother Nature from rising pollution levels around the world, and the observance of Greenery Day comes as a gentle reminder to all of us.

As May 4 nears, we wish you and your family a very 'Happy Greenery Day 2020'. We hope you will contribute your bit in saving Mother Nature.