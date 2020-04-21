Earth Day 2020 Poems: 5 Instagram Share-Worthy Poems on Mother Earth To Read and Encompass the Beauty of Nature

Poems on earth day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

April 22 marks the celebration of Earth Day. This observance aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and what how can we individuals contribute to saving the planet. Over years and years of development on this planet, the earth faces a major crisis of global warming. Given the current situation of Coronavirus in the world, the lockdown seems to be the only benefit to planet earth right now. The beauty of our mother earth has been written about time and again in essays, research articles or blogs. But the earth has also been a topic of many poets. On this Earth day 2020, we look at some of the beautiful poems on Mother Earth and nature, which describe the beauty of our wonderful planet.

Earth Day is a globally coordinated movement that began in the year 1970. Usually, week-long activities are held before this day with a main focus of environmental protection. Discussions are held on local to global level on the environmental issues that the world faces. Each year there is a theme to it. This theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. On this day, we look at how poets have described the mother nature, the habitat of us all in their poetic works.

Robert Frost's Nothing Gold Can Stay

Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf's a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day,

Nothing gold can stay.

The above lines describe of how things in nature do not last long and how every bit of it is as precious as gold. Frost talks about a leaf's journey to convey that nothing can stay for long.

William Wordsworth's I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze.

Continuous as the stars that shine

And twinkle on the milky way,

They stretched in never-ending line

Along the margin of a bay:

Ten thousand saw I at a glance,

Tossing their heads in sprightly dance.

The waves beside them danced; but they

Out-did the sparkling waves in glee:

A poet could not but be gay,

In such a jocund company:

I gazed—and gazed—but little thought

What wealth the show to me had brought:

For oft, when on my couch I lie

In vacant or in pensive mood,

They flash upon that inward eye

Which is the bliss of solitude;

And then my heart with pleasure fills,

And dances with the daffodils.

Wordsworth describes the beauty of walking through a field of flowers and conveys the harmony between man and nature. The poet is pondering upon nature's wealth in the world.

Rudyard Kipling's Walk Through the Woods

THEY shut the road through the woods

Seventy years ago.

Weather and rain have undone it again,

And now you would never know

There was once a road through the woods

Before they planted the trees.

It is underneath the coppice and heath,

And the thin anemones.

Only the keeper sees

That, where the ring-dove broods,

And the badgers roll at ease,

There was once a road through the woods.

Yet, if you enter the woods

Of a summer evening late,

When the night-air cools on the trout-ringed pools

Where the otter whistles his mate,

(They fear not men in the woods,

Because they see so few.)

You will hear the beat of a horse's feet,

And the swish of a skirt in the dew,

Steadily cantering through

The misty solitudes,

As though they perfectly knew

The old lost road through the woods.

But there is no road through the woods.

Rudyard Kipling's When The Earth's Last Picture is Painted

When Earth's last picture is painted and the tubes are twisted and dried,

When the oldest colours have faded, and the youngest critic has died,

We shall rest, and faith, we shall need it - lie down for an aeon or two,

Till the Master of All Good Workmen Shall put us to work anew.

And those that were good shall be happy: they shall sit in a golden chair;

They shall splash at a ten-league canvas with brushes of comet's hair.

They shall find real saints to draw from - Magdalene, Peter, and Paul;

They shall work for an age at a sitting and never be tired at all!

And only the Master shall praise us, and only the Master shall blame;

And no one will work for the money, and no one will work for the fame,

But each for the joy of the working, and each, in his separate star,

Shall draw the Thing as he sees It for the God of Things as They are!

The poem imagines the end of the world days. With a beautiful metaphor of a painting, Kipling gives a picture of how the last days on earth would be like. he talks about the satisfaction of one's work, more of an artist.

Pat A. Fleming's A Loyal Friend

Outside my bedroom window

Stands an old majestic tree.

She's been standing there for decades,

Just as proud as she can be.

And every morning when I wake,

She's the first thing I see.

This lovely constant in my life,

So magnificent and free.

I can see the early, rising sun

Peeking through her lush green leaves.

I can hear her moving gently,

In the summer's warming breeze.

She has a personality

That she wants the world to see.

And her moods are ever changing

Behind her silent dignity.

She responds to every season,

In her own unfettered way.

All we have to do is gaze at her

To know what season's on its way.

In the Spring she comes alive again,

As her leaves begin to bloom.

And beneath the sun's attention,

You can almost see her swoon.

And in the heat of the summertime,

When her joy is magnified.

She has never looked more beautiful,

All "decked out to the nines."

And when the Fall comes creeping in,

And a chill floats on the breeze,

She prefers to don more earthy tones,

And does just what she please.

But when the Winter's looming large,

It's impossible to hide

As her barren limbs droop soulfully.

They betray her grief inside.

She's stood by me through all my days.

She's watched me laugh and cry.

She's listened so intently

While I've pondered on my life.

And when I see her dank and weary,

I will sit with her sometimes.

And all the years we've shared together

Will come rushing back to mind.

But both of us are strong and true.

We've become the closest friends,

And we will weather every storm

Together till the end.

A beautiful relationship between the tree and poet is conveyed through these lines. From its looks, to the seasonal changes, the poet describes her bond with the tree outside.

These are just some of the poems we have collected here. But there is just much that can be written and has been written about the beauty of nature and our planet. We hope these poems inspire you to pen a few lines on your surroundings or just the mother earth today. Have a Happy Earth Day 2020!