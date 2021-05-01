Gujarat Day is celebrated every year on May 1. It is the foundation day for the state of Gujarat, which was formed on May 1, 1960. On this day, Gujarat was carved out of the existing state, then known as Bombay. It was created based on language. Gujarat Day is celebrated with several cultural programs across the state. This year’s celebration will be a little different, as there won’t be any public gatherings because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Gujarat will have to celebrate Gujarat Day 2021 at home. However, to make this state holiday memorable, we bring you Happy Gujarat Day 2021 images, Facebook greetings, GIF messages, and wishes that you can download and send Gujarat Sthapana Divas greetings to your friends and family members.

Gujarat Day 2021 will fall on Saturday; however, all activities will be performed through the virtual medium due to the lockdown guidelines. The Gujarat state took its name from the Gujara that is the land of the Gujjars. During the 700s and 800s, they ruled the area. Gujarat is known as the ‘jewel of western India.’ It has been on the global map since ancient times. Mahagujarat movement, also known as Mahagujarat Andolan locally, was a political movement demanding the creation of the state of Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people from the bilingual Bombay state of India in 1956. Why Is 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day' Celebrated on May 1 Which Also Commemorates May Day? Everything You Need to Know.

Gujarat people can keep the Gujarat Day 2021 celebration spirit high by sending out the latest collection of Gujarat Day 2021 images with wishes, Facebook messages, Happy Gujarat Day WhatsApp stickers, and Gujarat Sthapana Divas Facebook greetings to friends and relatives. These forms of wishes and greetings are available for free download below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, I Hope and Pray to See the State Attain Greater Success. Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrives, Prospers, and Climbs the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Majestic State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day 2021!

