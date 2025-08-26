Hartalika Teej is an auspicious Hindu occasion celebrated across India, especially in North Indian states like Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Nepal. The festival of Hartalika Teej is observed during the Shukla Paksha Tritiya of the Bhadrapada month, which corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Hartalika Teej 2025 falls on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. On the occasion of Hartalika Teej, people often share Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes and messages, Hartalika Teej greetings, Hartalika Teej 2025 images and wallpapers, Hartalika Teej Facebook status pictures and WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. You can also download these Hartalika Teej wishes and messages and send to your loved ones as Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 wishes and greetings. Hartalika Teej Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Hartalika Teej 2025 With WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Facebook Status.

The name of the festival ‘Hartalika’ is a combination of the Sanskrit words harit and aalika which means ‘abduction’ and ‘female friend’ respectively. According to the legend of Hartalika Teej, Goddess Parvati incarnated as Shailaputri. According to drikpanchang, the Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat will start on 06:14 am and last till 08:42 am, i.e. for a duration of 2 hours and 28 minutes. Hartalika Vrat is known as Gowri Habba in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and it is a significant festival to get the blessings of Goddess Gowri. Hartalika Teej 2025 Date and Time: Know Timings, Significance and Celebrations of the Divine Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej Wishes

Hartalika Teej Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Hartalika Teej Messages

Happy Hartalika Teej Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hartalika Teej Greetings

Shiv Parvati Images With Hartalika Teej Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers

Hartalika Teej Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Hartalika Teej Images

Happy Hartalika Teej Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hartalika Teej Pictures

Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Images For Hartalika Teej (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Hartalika Teej Greetings

Hartalika Teej Devotional Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Hartalika Teej Wishes

Happy Hartalika Teej Greetings With Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

In Rajasthan, an idol of Parvati is taken out in procession in the streets accompanied by singing and music. Hartalika Teej has also spread to parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. In Maharashtra, Hartalika teej also known as Hartalika tritiya vrat, which is celebrated in a similar manner like northern India. It is observed by married women for the welfare, health, and long life of their husbands and for a happy married life and unmarried girls for being blessed with a good husband.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).