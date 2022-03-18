Holi is the annual celebration that falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun. Holi 2022 will be celebrated on March 18 by Hindus across the world. The second-largest festival after Diwali, Holi celebrations usually begin with the lighting of the Holika Dahan on the Chaturdashi tithi in Phalgun month and are followed by a colourful celebration of Rangwali Holi. As we prepare to celebrate Hol 2022, people are sure to share Happy Holi 2022 wishes and greetings, Holi messages, Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Holi 2022 Greetings & HD Images: Wish Happy Holi With WhatsApp Messages, GIF Stickers, Facebook Status, Quotes, SMS and Wallpapers to Family and Best Friends.

Holi is usually celebrated through the night and the day. The first night of celebration, called Holika Dahan, revolves around lighting a bonfire, making coconut and other offerings to the fire and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a happy spring season. People also apply gulal on each other's faces after performing this Holika Dahan ritual. This is followed by the grand commemoration of Rang Holi in the morning. People often dress up in white or light-coloured clothing and stock up on various colourful powders that they apply to one another and paint the whole town with all the colours, quite literally. Happy Holi 2022 Romantic Wishes For Husband & Wife: Send WhatsApp Stickers, 'Pehli Holi' Greetings, GIFs, HD Images & Shayari to Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Holi is known to be a grand celebration in the community that is not only observed across India, with special prominence in the Braj region but also widely celebrated in the neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bangladesh. As we prepare to celebrate Holi 2022, here are some Happy Holi 2022 wishes and greetings, Holi messages, Holi 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Holi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends to mark this day.

Happy Holi 2022 Wishes

Holi Greetings (File Image)

Happy Holi 2022 Greetings

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi 2022 Images

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Holi (File Image)

Happy Holi 2022 Messages

Holi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Holi 2022 GIF Images

Happy Holi (File Image)

Holi 2022: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Guidelines

The celebration of Holi this year is bound to be much bigger and extra special as the past two years' celebrations have been filled with caution and uncertainties owing to the continued spread of COVID 19. However, with cases coming down and states opening up, people are sure to have grand plans already in place to make Holi 2022 a party like no other. In addition to playing with colours and water, people also indulge in various traditional delicacies like Thandai, Gujiya, Jalebi, Samosas, etc. on the occasion of Holi. We hope that Holi 2022 fills your life with all the happiness and love you deserve. Happy Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).