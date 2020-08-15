Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Greetings and HD Photos: 74th Independence Day 2020 is here, and we all are excited to wish our loved ones on this historic day. Like every year, the festive occasion of Independence Day is celebrated on August 15. The important date marks India’s freedom from the British, which ended over 200 years of slavery. People hear patriotic songs, wear tri-colour clothes, and cook special food to celebrate the event. They also send across popular Independence Day wishes and greetings to commemorate the historic occasion. If you, too, are searching for the latest Independence Day 2020 messages, HD images, wishes, greetings, SMS, Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans, then look no further, as we have it covered for you. We bring you a collection of Happy Independence Day 2020 images, HD wallpapers, slogans, free WhatsApp Stickers, GIF messages, and patriotic quotes for Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms and messaging apps. Happy Independence Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Messages, SMSes, Patriotic Quotes And Thoughts on India's Freedom to Share on 15th August.

15th August celebrations usually witness widespread celebrations across the country. There are flag-hoisting events, fireworks, parades, singing, dancing, and drama competitions etc. that mark the celebrations on Independence Day. However, this time around, the I-Day celebrations would be much different with people understanding the danger of an invisible enemy, i.e. coronavirus. Indian citizens would celebrate the day from home and avoid the spread of the virus. Instead, they can send wishes and greetings of the day. India Independence Day 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Wishes Indians on 74th I-Day with a Beautiful Artwork Greeting!

People can share these patriotic Independence Day 2020 wishes and greetings to their friends, employees, family, relatives, colleagues, etc. through WhatsApp messages and statuses, Facebook messages and statuses, and Instagram posts and stories too. They can send these inspiring Independence Day messages via Telegram, Snapchat, and Hike as well. It would be great to wish your dear ones with these heart-warming Independence Day greetings throughout the day.

Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Greetings and Messages

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message Reads: The bravery of our soldiers would not be wasted in the books of history or statues they would be cherished forever. Happy Independence Day 2020! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Diya hai apna jeevan, bahaya hai aapna khun Iss aazadi ke liye laakhon ne kiye hain apne praan nyochavar, Naman hai un sab veero ko jine karan hum mana rahein hai Swatantrata Diwas. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: What if there was no fight between Hindu and Muslim, culture and creed we would be flourishing to the moments of together between beating different nations. Happy Independence Day! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message Reads: Let us take pride in celebrating Independence Day as we are a country of brave men who gave their lives for the freedom of our nation and brought glory to us with their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day 2020!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

Message Reads: To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day and Tiranga GIFs

Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, Images & WhatsApp Messages to Send I-Day Greetings

How to Download Independence Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. We at LatestLY wish you and your family a very great Independence Day 2020. We hope you would love sharing these popular 2020 Independence Day wishes and greetings with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this day of historical significance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).