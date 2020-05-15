Happy International Day of Families 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Loved Ones With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes

International Day of Families Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is International Day of Families 2020 on May 15, and we extend our greetings to all those lucky ones who are with their family members amid lockdown. And those who are sadly away from their loved ones, well, they can reconnect via technology in this digital age. We have a bunch of beautiful messages, greetings, images, and quotes that can be sent on a special day. This collection includes International Day of Families wishes, International Day of Families greetings, International Day of Families images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, International Day of Families quotes, and so much more for free download. International Day of Families 2020: From Making Them Cards to Hearing Their Stories, Ways Kids Can Support the Elderly and Make Them Feel Loved During COVID-19 Pandemic.

International Day of Families was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993. The international day has a designated theme for each year, and for 2020 observance, the theme is "Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25." The United Nations (UN) in its statement on the day said, “This year's 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action comes at the time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises”. The day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase knowledge of the social, economic, and demographic processes affecting families. You can learn more about the date, theme, significance, history, and importance here. International Day of Families 2020 Date & Theme: Know The History And Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness on Importance of Families.

Coming back to the greetings and wishes, is there a better place than being on WhatsApp. Thanks to the presence of family groups, wishing becomes even more easy and memorable. Trust us, sending a message in there will make you look a hero in the eyes of everyone (maybe your cousins would think you’re dork). But still, it is a sweet gesture and you should totally go for it. Apart from WhatsApp, you can also share these beautiful International Day of Families images and HD wallpapers on your Facebook page, Twitter handle or simply Instagram it.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, I Want to Wish You a Lot of Patience, Because Every Family Needs It. Be Kind to Each Other and Remember That Blood Is Thicker Than Water. You Will Always Have Each Other, No Matter What. Happy International Day of Families!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Can’t Even Explain the Love I Have for My Family. This Is the Bond That No One Can Break. I’m So Grateful for Every Minute Spent With You. Happy International Day of Families!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Family First. These Two Words Occupy My Mind, Letting Me Understand That I Do Believe That There Is Nothing More Important Than Family. There’s a Beautiful Long Life Waiting for Us. So Glad We Can Spend It Together. Happy International Day of Families!

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Would Do Anything for My Family. Family Is a Responsibility, a Choice, a Blessing, a Beauty. It’s Everything. We Can Fight From Time to Time, but There’s Always Only Love. My Heart Belongs to You, Now and Forever. Happy International Day of Families!

