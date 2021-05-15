The International Day of Families is celebrated every year on May 15. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly by 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflected the importance the international community attaches to families. It is a significant observation, which is marked annually to promote awareness of issues relating to families and work on improving the living standard of families. This year’s celebration is noteworthy more than ever. Given the pandemic, the role of families and communities, and the problems each of us is facing, the International Day of Families 2021 observation is significant. In this article, we bring you International Day of Families 2021 HD images, wishes, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and wallpapers for free download online.

Every year, the International Day of Families is associated with a significant theme. This year’s theme is “Families and New Technologies”. The 2021 observance of the International Day of Families focuses on the impacts of new technologies on the well-being of families. The International Day of Families 2021 celebration may be different, but the goal is more significant this year. You can play an essential role on this day by sending motivational messages, wishes, greetings of Happy International Day of Families 2021. You can download the International Day of Families 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, and GIF greetings that are available below.

