A family is said to be the foundation of the universe. Without family, life seems incomplete. At the moment the world is going through, such a situation, the importance of family increases even more. Today, May 15 is celebrated as International Day of Families. The day highlights the importance of family, new resolutions, awareness, and challenges. The concept of society is incomplete without family and it is very important for people to live and join together to form a family. In this article, today we are going to give you all the information related to International Family Day. We have a bunch of beautiful messages, greetings, images, and quotes that can be sent on a special day. This collection includes International Day of Families wishes, International Day of Families greetings, International Day of Families images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, International Day of Families quotes, and so much more for free download.

In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly started International Family Day. From here, it was announced to celebrate it on May 15 every year. This day is celebrated as International Family Day to connect communities and people around the world with their families, to make them aware of social processes, to spread awareness in the society on family related issues, family planning. Coming back to the greetings and wishes, is there a better place than being on WhatsApp. Thanks to the presence of family groups, wishing becomes even more easy and memorable. Trust us, sending a message in there will make you look a hero in the eyes of everyone (maybe your cousins would think you’re dork). But still, it is a sweet gesture and you should totally go for it. Apart from WhatsApp, you can also share these beautiful International Day of Families images and HD wallpapers on your Facebook page, Twitter handle or simply Instagram it.

Happy International Day of Families 2021 Wishes & Greetings

Happy International Day of Families 2021 Wishes & Greetings

Happy International Day of Families 2021 Wishes & Greetings

Happy International Day of Families 2021 Wishes & Greetings

Happy International Day of Families 2021 Wishes & Greetings

