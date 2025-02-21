Janaki Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Friday, February 21. It is a Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Sita, also known as Janaki, the divine consort of Lord Rama. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna. This day holds great significance, especially in regions like Nepal and Mithila, where Sita is revered as an ideal woman and goddess of purity and devotion. Devotees observe this occasion with prayers, recitations of the Ramayana, and special rituals honouring her virtues. As you observe Janaki Jayanti 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Janaki Jayanti Wishes and Greetings: Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Sita.

The festival emphasises Sita’s unwavering faith, strength, and commitment to righteousness. Many devotees, especially women, observe fasts and visit temples to seek her blessings for a happy and prosperous married life. Temples dedicated to Sita, particularly in Mithila and Nepal, hold grand celebrations, including special poojas and bhajans. The event also highlights the values of patience, dedication, and perseverance, which Sita embodied throughout her life.

Janaki Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Goddess Sita, is a day of reverence and devotion. Here are some wishes you can share for this special occasion:

Happy Janaki Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed Janaki Jayanti! May Goddess Sita's Grace Fill Your Life With Love, Peace, and Prosperity.

Happy Janaki Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janaki Jayanti! May the Virtues of Goddess Sita—Patience, Strength, and Devotion—Guide You on Your Path.

Janaki Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Janaki Jayanti, May Goddess Sita's Blessings Bring Happiness and Harmony to Your Life and Home.

Janaki Jayanti Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Janaki Jayanti! May the Divine Presence of Goddess Sita Inspire You To Lead a Life of Righteousness and Compassion.

Lord Rama and Devi Sita (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Janaki Jayanti! May You Be Blessed With the Love, Devotion, and Strength of Goddess Sita, the Embodiment of Grace and Virtue.

Maa Sita With Luv and Kush (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Janaki Jayanti, May You Receive the Divine Blessings of Goddess Sita and Her Eternal Grace.

Janaki Jayanti is also an opportunity to reflect on the cultural and spiritual significance of Goddess Sita. Many scholars and religious leaders share discourses about her role in the Ramayana and her contribution to Dharma. Some communities organise processions or re-enactments of important episodes from her life, emphasising her sacrifices and her role as a model of resilience and self-respect.

In today’s world, Janaki Jayanti serves as an inspiration for women, symbolising strength and devotion in the face of adversity. The festival reminds society of the importance of upholding righteousness and remaining steadfast in one’s principles. It is a day of devotion, learning, and celebrating the divine feminine power embodied by Sita.

