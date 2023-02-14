Janaki Jayanti is observed every year on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will be observed on Tuesday, February 14, this year. Janaki Jayanti is also known as Sita Navmi. This is an auspicious day for married women to observe a fast for their husbands' long lives and well-being. Devotees worship Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Lakshman on this day. People share messages wishing a Happy Janaki Jayanti with their friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day. As you observe Janaki Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Janaki Jayanti 2023? Know Date, Sita Ashtami Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of Sita Mata.

Goddess Sita is believed to be the epitome of purity, sacrifice, dedication, courage and patience. Women who observe a fast on Sita Navmi are believed to be blessed with a happy married life. Lord Rama and Mata Janaki are an ideal couple who faced many hurdles in life. King Janak found Sita Mata in a golden casket in a field; therefore, she was named Sita, which literally means plough. The Internet is flooded with Happy Janaki Jayanti messages on this day. Here is a collection of Janaki Jayanti 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, quotes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Women observe Sita Jayanti with complete dedication. They wake up for an early morning bath and fast on this day. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm almost everywhere in India. In most of the temples, Shringar, Darshan, Aarti and Maha Abhishek are performed. Wishing everyone a Happy Janaki Jayanti 2023!

