Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan starts on Anuradha Nakshatra during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2022 will be observed on September 4, Sunday. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is observed with the installation of Kanishtha and Jyeshtha idols. Devotees wake up early to observe an early bath on this day and meditate. They wear new clothes for the celebration of the festival and start by placing the idols of the goddesses on a seat. They then wash the feet of the goddesses and offer them Arghya. Honey and milk are further offered to the deities. People send HD Images and wallpapers to their family and friends as greetings for the day. As you celebrate Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2022 images, Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2022 greetings, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022 wallpapers and Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan wishes that you can download and share with one and all. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2022 & Visarjan Dates: Know Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Date in Maharashtra, Shubh Muhurat and the Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja is widely celebrated in Maharashtra. Special puja and aarti are performed to seek blessings from goddesses Kanishta and Jyeshtha. Offerings of saree, jewellery, fruits, flowers, etc. are made to the goddesses. During Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, many people also worship Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu and the goddess of fortune, health and wealth. Social media is flooded with messages related to Ganeshotsav and Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on those days. Here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022.

This is a significant festival celebrated to show honour and respect for Hindu women. It is also known as Mangala Gauri Vrat. It starts on the third day of the Ganpati festival with the welcoming of Goddess Gauri and ends on the fifth day with the immersion. The puja is typically observed by both married and unmarried women. Married women pray for the long life of their husband and unmarried women pray for a perfect husband. Wishing everyone a very Happy Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2022!

