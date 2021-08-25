Happy Kajari Teej! The fasting festival is celebrated on the third day of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. Kajari Teej is also known as Budhi Teej, Kajali Teej or Saturi Teej. On this day, married women fast for the long life and prosperity of their husbands. This year Teej falls on the Krishna Paksha of Bhado month which according to the Gregorian calendar falls on August 25. According to religious belief, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati fulfill all wishes women who fast on this day. Women pray to Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati for a happy married life. People also send greetings on social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram among others. So if you are searching for Kajari Teej greetings in Hindi, images, SMS, Teej pictures and WhatsApp messages to send everyone, we have for you a beautiful collection of Happy Kajari Teej messages, images, pictures to send greetings of the day. Kajari Teej is also known as Satudi Teej in many places. The festival of Kajari Teej is mainly a festival of women. For married women, Kajari Teej is also a major festival like Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej.

It is also believed that if there are any obstacles in the married life, fasting for Kajari teej helps. This fast dedicated to Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati is considered very auspicious. Kajari Teej is also known as Kajali or Badi Teej. It is one of the three main Teej festivals of India. Apart from this, there is also Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej. Kajari teej is celebrated with enthusiasm 15 days after Hariyali Teej. It usually falls three days after the celebration of Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. Ahead of Kajari Teej 2021, we give you a beautiful collection of Badi Teej messages, images, SMS, and WhatsApp greetings to send to your family and friends on this auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teej Ka Vrat Hai Bahut Hi Madhur Pyaar Ka, Dil Ki Shraddha Or Sachey Vishvaas Ka, Bichhiyaa Pairon Mein Ho Maathe Par Bindiya, Har Janam Mein Milan Ho Hamara Piya. Happy Kajari Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the divine light of God spread into your Life

peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hats off to all the women who starve themselves for the long and prosperous life of their husband. Hearty wishes of Kajari Teej to all the women folk. Happy Kajari Teej!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you all a Happy Kajari Teej 2019!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandan Ke Khusbu, Badalon Ki Fuhaar, Aap Sabhi Ko Mubarak Ho Teej Ka Tyohar. Kajari Teej Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Goddess Parvati is worshiped on the day of Kajari Teej and sometimes even unmarried girls keep a fast on this day to get a good husband. The day of Kajari Teej is considered extraordinarily favourable.

