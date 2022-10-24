Kali Puja coincides with the Lakshmi Puja on Diwali. It is observed on the new moon day of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year, it will be celebrated on Monday, October 24. On this day, various magic shows, theatres and fireworks take place at pandals. People visit these pandals throughout the night and enjoy the festivities. It is an extremely popular festival in North Bengal but the festivities are extravagant in Bihar and Jharkhand. As you observe Kali Puja 2022, we have brought to you Kali Puja 2022 images and Happy Kali Puja 2022 HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and Shyama Puja WhatsApp messages with your friends and family on this festival of Maa Kali. Kali Puja 2022 Alpona Designs: Simple Kolka Alpona Patterns in Different Shapes To Beautify Your Home on Shyama Puja (Watch Videos).

Observing the day by worshipping Goddess Kali, people install the clay structures of Maa Kaali in their homes on this day. They offer her red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice and lentils. In tantric traditions, according to the rituals, animals are sacrificed and offered to Goddess kali. Here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as greetings, wishes and Shyama Puja WhatsApp messages with your loved ones on this auspicious day. Happy Kali Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages: Share Shayma Puja Greetings and Maa Kali Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Grand Festival of Goddess Kali.

Kali Puja 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Kali Puja 2022 Images (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Image Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Kali Puja by Enjoying the Festive Vibes of This Special Day and Offering Our Warm Prayers to the Goddess.

Kali Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Image Reads: May Maa Kali Always Be There To Show Us the Right Path and Fill Our Lives With Happiness, Success and Prosperity. Happy Kali Puja to Everyone.

Kali Puja 2022 Images and Greetings (File Image)

Happy Kali Puja 2022 Image Reads: Let Us Make the Auspicious Occasion of Kali Puja a Memorable One for Everyone. Let Us Celebrate It With Positivity and Lots of Prayers for Maa Kali.

Kali Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Occasion of Kali Puja, We Must Always Keep Our Faith in Maa and Always Walk the Path She Has Shown Us In Life. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: A Very Happy Kali Puja to Everyone. Sending Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion to You and Your Loved Ones As I Pray for Your Success and Prosperity.

Diwali 2022 Calendar: Dates For Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja & Bhai Dooj

People clean and decorate their houses for the festivities. There is total positivity all around during this time and people are completely enthusiastic about all the festivals. Wishing everyone a very Happy Kali Puja 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 07:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).