Kali Puja (also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja) is performed on the New Moon day during the Diwali festivity in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam. Folks here worship Goddess Kali on the day of Lakshmi Puja. Kali Puja 2022 falls on Monday, 24 October. Bengalis observe the festival by drawing large alpanas on the ground, which are considered auspicious during the occasion. The general patterns include flowers, leaves and unique shapes known as kolka which are drawn with paints made from rice flour. We have curated Kali Puja 2022 easy Alpana designs and unique kolka patterns to make your celebration perfect and as per the traditions. When Is Kali Puja 2022? Know About the Amavasya Tithi, Kali Puja Nishita Time, History, Significance and How This Festival for Goddess Kali Is Celebrated.

Kali Puja Easy Alpana Designs

Kali Puja Alpona Patterns

Simple Alpanas For Kali Puja Celebration

Kali Puja 2022 Alpanas

