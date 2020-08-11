Janmasthami 2020 Songs and Bhajans: The festival of Janmasthami is here and the excitement levels are sky-high. The devotees across the country, rather the globe, are all awaiting the grand festive event of Krishna Asthami, where they will be welcoming the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, the festive occasion of Janmasthami is observed on August 12, i.e. Wednesday. People celebrate the festival amidst grand festivities. They send across greetings, wishes, messages, and video songs to their loved ones. There are several devotional songs and soulful bhajans that we hear in the praise of Lord Krishna throughout the day. Not to forget, the grand celebrations begin at midnight only. As you search the internet for the best ‘Lord Krishna bhajans’, and ‘Jai Shri Krishna songs’, we at LatestLY bring you the best collection, which you might want to tune into this Janamasthami 2020. Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, Messages and Shri Krishna HD Images Flood Twitter, Netizens Share Photos of Laddu Gopal As They Celebrate Gokulashtami Puja at Home.

1. Song: Badi Der Bhai Nandlala | Movie: Khandan

The song ‘Badi Der Bhai Nandlala’ sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi is one of the most soulful songs you will hear. The lyrics are meaningful and how Sunil Dutt carries it is a delight to watch.

2. Song: Banwaari Re Jeene Ka Sahara | Movie: Ek Phool Char Kaante

Another song that features Sunil Dutt on this list. The song ‘Banwaari Re Jeene Ka Sahara’ from the movie ‘Ek Phool Char Kaante’ beautifully depicts the chemistry between a devotee and Lord Krishna, and simultaneously between Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman too.

3. Song: Arey Dwarpalo Kanhaiya Se Keh Do

One of those bhajans which come first to your mind when you think of popular Krishna Bhajans. The devotional bhajan based on their friendship excellently shows the deep connection between Lord Krishna and his childhood friend Sudama.

4. Song: Kanhaiya Tujhe Aana Padega | Movie: Maalik

The devotional song ‘Kanhaiya Tujhe Aana Padega’ from the film ‘Maalik’, beautifully depicts how a devotee (Rajesh Khanna) requests Lord Krishna to come and bless him immensely. The song sung by Mahendra Kapoor will melt your heart. Janmashtami 2020 Dress for Boys: Quick and Easy Ways to Dress Your Baby Boy as Lord Krishna on Gokulashtami and List of Items Required! (Watch DIY Tutorial Video)

5. Song: Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare | Movie: Geet Gaata Chal

The soulful song ‘Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare’ from the movie ‘Geet Gaata Chal’, is a melodious track which you would want to hear on this day. Pictured on actor Sachin, the lyrics of the song take you a whole new level of devotion of Shri Krishna.

6. Song: Kanha Kanha Aan Padi Main Tere Dwar | Movie: Shagird

Speaking of soulful and devotional songs, how can we miss Lata Mangeshkar from the list? The song ‘Kanha Kanha Aan Padi Main Tere Dwar’ sung by Lata Ji is one of the most emotional songs sung in praise of Lord Krishna – one you can’t miss out!

7. Song: Achutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaran

Another devotional bhajan that will melt your hearts and calm your soul is ‘Achutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaran. Sung by various artists over the years, this bhajan has one of the most majestic lyrics that speak volumes of true devotion and dedication towards Lord Krishna.

8. Song: O Paalanhaare | Movie: Lagaan

Penned by Javed Akhtar, composed by AR Rahman, and sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, the song ‘O Paalanhaare’ from the movie ‘Lagaan’ is one the most passionate tracks sung in the devotion of Lord Krishna.

On Janmashtami 2020, we at LatestLY wish you all a very ‘Happy Janamasthami 2020’ and hope you have a great bonding time with your family and friends. Do tune into these amazing songs and bhajans this Janamasthami, and let us know which one is your favourite.

