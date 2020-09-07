The first Monday of September is celebrated as Labor Day in the United States of America. It is a federal holiday in the country. Labor Day 2020 is on September 7. The day, otherwise is a joyously celebrated across the country with parades, events and barbeques. But the pandemic has restricted the celebrations, and people are encouraged to mark Labor Day 2020 at home. This is why, we bring you Happy Labor Day 2020 messages, HD images and wishes. They are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers. In addition, they work best for sending across Labor Day greetings with GIFs. So download our latest collection of Happy Labor Day 2020 messages, HD images and wishes and share it through Facebook and other online messengers.

Labor Day is observed to honour the American labor movement and the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the US. The weekend before the event day is joyously celebrated among the citizens across the country. To celebrate the significant day, here we bring you Labor Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, quotes and GIF greetings that are perfect for you Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. Along with Labor Day 2020 messages and HD images, we also bring you the direct link of WhatsApp stickers that can be directly downloaded to celebrate the day. Best Labor Day 2020 Sales: Walmart, Ikea, Amazon and More, Here’s Everything You Should Know About Labor Day Deals and Offers to Shop This Holiday Weekend!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labour Day to the Workers of Every Field! The World Is Built on Their Contribution and All of Them Deserve Equal Respect From Us!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Labour Day Is Very Significant to Acknowledge the Efforts of the Workers Who Provide Us With Their Daily Service. Happy Labour Day to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Every Worker a Very Happy, Prosperous and Joyous Day on This Special Occasion!

WhatsApp Message Reads: “As We Celebrate Labor Day, We Honor the Men and Women Who Fought Tirelessly for Workers’ Rights, Which Are So Critical to Our Strong and Successful Labor Force.” – Elizabeth Esty

How to Download Labor Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all other festivals, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers for Labor Day 2020 as well. If you want to download the latest collection of WhatsApp Stickers to celebrate Labor Day, you have arrived at the best place. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE for the same. We hope that the above Labor Day 2020 messages, wishes and HD images will be useful to you while celebrating the significant day.

