Every year, on the first Monday of September, the United States of America celebrates Labor Day to honour and recognise the American labor movement. On this day, the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievement of the country are honoured. Labor Day 2020 is on September 7. More than the day, Labor Day weekend is significantly celebrated, as it is the last few moments of summer, spending time with family and perhaps most exciting of all—shopping for all the best deals. This holiday weekend, brands are cutting down prices on the items you have desired to buy all summer long. Many retailers are punctuating the end of season sales with massive discounts in honour of Labor Day 2020. In this article, we bring you everything you should know about the best Labor Day 2020 dales before, during and maybe even a bit longer the holiday weekend. From Walmart, Ikea, Amazon and more, check out the best deals and offers to shop right now!

1. Walmart

On Labor Day 2020 weekend, you can save big on furniture sold at Walmart. There are massive discounts on furniture items, including beds, tables, rugs and more.

2. The Home Depot

For the Labor Day weekend, The Home Depot is offering up to 40 percent discount on selected appliances, kitchenware, patio furniture and lots of other things.

3. Amazon

The e-commerce company is up with great offers; you shouldn’t miss out. Up to 50 percent discount on selected items across all categories is offered on Amazon.

4. Wayfair

If you are planning to redecorate your house and waiting for the sales and offers, Wayfair may be the best place to explore. Shoppers can get up to 70% off on sofas, bed frames, dining room sets, console tables, vanities, kid’s furniture and many more, you name it. However, it is for a limited time only. So, grab the offers soon! Labor Day (US) 2020 Celebration Ideas amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Virtual Barbeque Session to Safe Social Distancing Swim, How To Celebrate The Holiday.

5. Ikea

The furniture retail company is almost everyone’s favourite for home accessories. Although, a Labor Day 2020 sale has not been launched yet, the store has verities of options and will likely hit the market with unique offers and deals.

6. Nike

For clothing and apparels, Nike could be the best place to check on this season. Shoppers can get up to 40 percent off on sneakers and clothing at Nike, but for a limited time only.

7. Macy’s

Macy’s is offering up to 60 percent off sitewide on women’s clothing, men and kids’ clothing, shoes, handbags and more. Again there is 25 percent to 60 percent off on selected items. So, hurry up!

Because these brands offer discounts in every category, this is the best time to buy whatever you need. Many other stores and other e-commerce sites are also offering offers aside from the above. While the actual holiday is still a few days away, most of the Labor Day 2020 best sales have already been up. So, what are you waiting for? Rush to the offline and online stores to get your hands on the best deals. But do not forget to maintain the social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 protocols.

