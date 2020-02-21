Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Greetings: Mahashivratri Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Status, SMS to Share on The Day of Bhagwan Shiv Shankar

Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 Wish And HD Image of Lord Shiva For Download (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mahashivratri, or Maha Shivratri, is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva, especially because Mahashivratri is considered to be the day of consummation of Lord Shiva’s marriage with Goddess Parvati. People celebrate the Maha Shivratri festival on a huge scale and with grandeur festivities. They also send across Mahashivratri festive wishes and greetings to each other on this auspicious day. If you are looking for top trending Mahashivratri 2020 messages, then you have come at the right place, as you can find the latest collection of wishes and greetings here below.

People can send these newest Mahashivratri 2020 messages to their loved ones via WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, and Hike messages as well. It is a nice gesture to connect with your dear ones and wish luck and prosperity on such an auspicious day.

If you are looking for some of the best Mahashivratri 2020 messages, then you need not worry as we have covered your back.

Mahashivratri 2020 Greetings

Mahashivratri Greetings Image 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May All Your Prayers Be Granted by Bhagwan Shiva! Wishing You a Happy Maha Shivratri!

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 1 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Jai Shiva Omkara, Har Shiv Omkara, Brahma, Vishnu Sadashiv Ardhangi Dhara. Om Har Har Mahadeva. Aap Pe Shivji Ki Kripa Drishti Bani Rahe.

Mahashivratri Greetings Image 3 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: May Lord Shiva Shower Upon You All His Choicest Blessings on This Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

Maha Shivratri 2020 Hindi Message 2 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Maha Shivratri Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Mahashivratri Greetings Image 5 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp message reads: Celebrate Maha Shivratri, the Festival of Lord Shiva Spread the Message of Honesty and Love Through This World On This Day When Lord Shiva Descended on This Earth to Kill Evil.

Some of the devotees remain awake all night too, while some visit Lord Shiva temples. It is said that people who observe the rituals and traditions of Mahashivratri, they are cleared of all their past sins. The festival of Mahashivratri marks the “overcoming of darkness and ignorance in one’s life”. It is celebrated by people world all over.

LatestLY wishes you all a very Happy Mahashivratri 2020, and hope you would love sharing the above 2020 Maha Shivratri wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this auspicious day.