Today on May 1 we celebrate Labour Day aka May Day as well as Maharashtra Day (also known as Maharashtra Din and Maharashtra Diwas). Maharashtra and Gujarat, two big states of India celebrate their respective foundation Days on this special day. It is said that at the time of India's independence, the state of Gujarat was a part of the Bombay region. The state of Maharashtra was therefore established on May 1 itself. Earlier Maharashtra and Gujarat were not separate states. The Bombay region is constituted of both Marathi and Gujarati- speakers. However, soon the people speaking Marathi and Gujarati demanded different states for themselves. The day witnesses vast celebrations in these states with people exchanging happy greetings with their loved ones. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 greetings, Maharashtra Din images, Maharashtra Diwas wallpapers, Maharashtra Day 2022 WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, SMS, GIFs and so on.

Many states were formed under the Reorganization of States Act 1956. Kannada speaking people saw the formation of Karnataka state, Telugu speaking people Andhra Pradesh and Malayalam speaking people Kerala whereas Tamil speakers saw the formation of Tamil Nadu state. On May 1, 1960, the then Nehru government of India divided the Bombay province into two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat under the 'Bombay Reorganization Act 1960'. There was also a dispute over the city of Bombay between both states. Eventually, Bombay was made the capital of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Foundation Day is no less than a celebration, so people congratulate each other on this day. You can also wish a Happy Maharashtra Day to your friends and relatives through these attractive HD images, WhatsApp stickers, wallpapers, GIF greetings and photos. Maharashtra Din 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy ‘Jai Maharashtra’ Rangoli Patterns and Floral Rangoli Images for Maharashtra Day Celebrations.

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Is a Tune. It Must Be Sung Together. Long Live Maharashtra!

Maharashtra Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dilichhe Hii Takt Rakhitoh Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garajaa Maharashtra Majhaa. Jai Maharashtra!

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Soneri Suryachi Soneri Kirne, Soneri Kirnancha Soneri Diwas..Soneri Diwasachya Soneri Shubhechha!

Happy Maharashtra Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Has Been a Prosperous and Inspiring State Which Has Many Successful Stories To Tell to the World. Warm Greetings on Maharashtra Day to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maharashtra Has Been the Land of Maratha Warriors Who Have Fought Their Enemies With Courage. Let Us Always Follow Their Footsteps. Happy Maharashtra Day to All.

During the Bombay Reorganization Act 1960, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat was bifurcated into two states. Various programs are organized to make school students understand the importance of this day. Not only this, children also present many types of dances and other performances on this day. At the same time, apart from the schools of the state, many types of celebrations are also organized in colleges and government offices. Many colourful programs are organized by the state government on May 1 every year to make Maharashtra Day special.

