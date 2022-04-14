According to the Hindu calendar, Mahavir Swami was born on the 13th day of Chaitra month. He was born in the royal family of Kundagram/Kundalpur in Bihar. It is believed that he is considered the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. He is one of the 24 people who attained enlightenment through penance. Tirthankaras are said to be those people who have complete victory over the senses and emotions. Lord Mahavir was called Vardhaman in his childhood. His father's name was Siddhartha and his mother's name was Trishala. The people of Jainism celebrate the festival of Mahavir Jayanti with great pomp and exchange greeting messages with each other. You can also say Happy Mahavir Jayanti by sharing these wonderful Messages, WhatsApp Wishes, Facebook Greetings, GIFs and Wallpapers with your friends and relatives. . Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Date, Trayodashi Tithi, Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Traditions and Significance of Celebrating Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

On this day people offer prayers in Jain temples across the country. Along with this, processions are also seen. People of the Jain community celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir with enthusiasm and gaiety. He had offered many teachings of truth and non-violence to the world. It was he who had told the Panchsheel principles of Jainism which are as follows- Ahimsa, Satya, Aparigraha, Achaurya (Asteya) and Brahmacharya. On this occasion, people greet each other. You can also wish this festival on Mahavir Jayanti by sharing these wonderful Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, Facebook Messages and GIFs with your loved ones.

This festival is considered very special for the people of Jainism. It is said that after rigorous penance, he attained Kaivalya knowledge on the tenth day of Vaishakh Shukla on the banks of river Rijubaluka. Mahavir Swami left all of his kingdoms at the age of 30 in search of enlightenment. He had left his home and did severe penance for 12 years. In many places, this festival is popularly known as Mahavir Swami Janma Kalyanak. On this day the idol of Lord Mahavira is specially anointed in the temples. After this, a procession is taken out by installing the idol on the chariot. This is the festival of conquering life by hard penance.

