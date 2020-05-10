Happy Mother's Day 2020 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Share These Quotes, Pictures, GIFs and WhatsApp Stickers With Your Mom to Make Her Smile

Mother's Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings: Happy Mother’s Day 2020! The excitement levels are sky-high. Mother’s Day 2020 is being celebrated on May 10, this year aka today. People observe the occasion of Mother’s Day with grandeur festivities and great fanfare. However, with Coronavirus outbreak at its peak, the celebrations may not be as extravagant this time. People would celebrate the special day by sending across Mother’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings with their beloved moms, friends, relatives, etc., among other things. If you are looking for popular Mother’s Day messages, then you have come to the right place. Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Shayari, Facebook Quotes, GIFs to Send Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Greetings.

You can share these latest Mother’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings via popular social media apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Telegram, Hike among others. If you want to make your mom feel extra special on this day, then you can delight her with these amazing Mother’s Day messages. It will surely make her feel loved and cared for. Mother's Day 2020 Songs: Maa and Other Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mother on This Special Day (Watch Videos).

People can also send across these top-trending Mother’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. If you are looking for the latest GIFs and beautiful Mother’s Day videos, then you can download these HD greetings and convert them into making videos and GIFs. Another option to send Mother’s Day greetings is through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become quite popular in recent years.

If you are searching for the top-trending collection of latest Mother’s Day 2020 wishes and greetings, then you need not worry as we have covered it all here. We, at LatestLY, present you a list of the best and popular Mother’s Day 2020 messages that you will love to share it with your mom, on social media, with your friends, relatives, on this special day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Mom, You Are the Most Special Person in My Life. I Will Always Remain Grateful to God for Making You a Part of My Life. Happy Mother’s Day"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Uske Honthon Par Kabhi Baddua Nahi Hoti, Bas Ek Maa Hai Jo Kabhi Khafa Nahi Hoti."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Mother’s Day, May You Have a Magical Year Filled With Spa Times & Lovely Outfits! You Are the Most Beautiful Inside Out, and You Deserve All It & More. Love You."

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Little Souls Find Their Way to You Whether They’re From Your Womb or Someone Else’s.” – Sheryl Crow

How to Download Mother’s Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Check out this link to download Mother's Day Stickers for WhatsApp on Play Store. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Mothers’ Day 2020’.

Mother’s Day is celebrated to honour the efforts, energy, and the emotions that the mother invests in her children since a very young age. The event of Mothers’ Day celebrates the motherhood; the role of mothers in shaping and grooming the young minds; and in being the building blocks of society at large. There are several roles that a mother plays throughout her life. Ideally, every day should be cherished and celebrated as Mothers’ Day. Nonetheless, a dedicated day is a kind gesture for the amount of love, care, and affection she showers on the members in her family.

Mother’s Day is observed across the globe in a lot of countries on different dates. In India, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of May. The day is not a public holiday but is celebrated on a grand scale in metros and urban areas. We at LatestLY, wish all the mothers around the world, a very “Happy Mothers’ Day 2020”. We hope you would love sharing these best and popular Mothers’ Day wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this special day.