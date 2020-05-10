Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes in Hindi & Matru Divas HD Images: Send Your Mom Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and GIF Messages

Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Matru Divas 2020 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye! Mother’s Day or Matru Divas in India is celebrated, annually, on the second Sunday in May. This year, it falls on May 10. Mother’s Day is not only celebrated in India but the world over. People buy all types of gifts, make recipes, and surprise their moms differently and uniquely. The atmosphere is simply electrifying. The occasion of Mother’s Day is not a public holiday, but is surely celebrated as one – and why not? Moms deserve a bit of happiness too! To celebrate this jubilant occasion, people can send across these popular Mother’s Day 2020 wishes in Hindi via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. If you are feeling a little more creative, you can save these newest Mothers’ Day HD greetings in Hindi and convert them into beautiful GIFs and videos as well. It is time to wish our moms, Happy Mother’s Day or Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye! Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Shayari, Facebook Quotes, GIFs to Send Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye Greetings.

Every mother is a supermom. Isn’t she? And Mothers’ Day is observed in honour for the efforts, emotions, and energy she invests in her family members and society at large. A lot of times a mother’s work goes largely unnoticed, and she is under-appreciated given the kind of work she does, and being present for us 24/7. Mother’s Day comes as an opportunity to strengthen your bonds with her and cherish some wonderful time together. Mother's Day 2020 Songs: Maa and Other Heartwarming Bollywood Songs To Dedicate to Your Mother on This Special Day (Watch Videos).

You are lucky if you are staying with your mom amidst nationwide lockdown, done in order to keep novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in check. Because, there are many who are away from their mothers and cannot meet on a special day. In such a scenario, these greetings and images will be handy. We bring you a collection of Mother’s Day 2020, wishes in Hindi, Mother’s Day images in Hindi, Mother’s Day Quotes, Shayari, Matru Divas images, Matru Din text messages, Happy Mother’s Day 2020 greetings and more.

Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saare Jahan Mein Nahi Milta, Beshumar Itna, Sukun Milta Hai, Maa Ke Pyar Mein Jitna.

Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Uske Honthon Par Kabhi Baddua Nahi Hoti, Bas Ek Maa Hai Jo Kabhi Khafa Nahi Hoti.

Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maangne Par Jahan Puri Har Mannat Hoti Hai, Maa Ke Pairon Mein Hi Toh Woh Jannat Hoti Hai.

Matru Divas Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Se Hi Pyar Ki Shuruaat Hai Aur Maa Se Hi Aant.

How to Download Mother’s Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

HERE is the link to download Mother's Day Stickers for WhatsApp on Play Store. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Mothers’ Day 2020’. We hope you would love to share our latest collection of Mother’s Day 2020 messages in Hindi, which you would love to share it with your mom.