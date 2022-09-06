Parsva Ekadashi, also known as Vaman Ekadashi, Jaljhilini Ekadashi and Parivartini Ekadashi, is observed during the August or September month of the Gregorian calendar. This year, it will be observed on September 6, Tuesday. Parivartini Ekadashi falls at the time of Dakshinayana Punyakalam, which is the night-time for gods and goddesses. It falls during the Chaturmas and hence is believed to be very auspicious. People observe a 24-hour fast as they celebrate Parsva Ekadashi. As you celebrate Parivartini Ekadashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated HD images and wallpapers of Lord Vishnu that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for the auspicious day. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

It is believed that Parsva Ekadashi vrat bestows the observer with happiness, wealth and good health. It also relieves one from the sins of the past and liberates the person from the continuous cycle of birth and death. Observing the Parsva Ekadashi Vrat benefits the devotee with spiritual gains and helps them strengthen their willpower. To celebrate this auspicious occasion, you can share these HD images and wallpapers of Lord Vishnu with your friends and family as greetings for Parivartini Ekadashi 2022.

The significance of Parsva Ekadashi is also explained in the Brahma Vivarta Purana as a conversation between Lord Krishna and King Yudhishthira. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that during this period, Lord Vishnu takes a rest and shifts his sleeping position to the right side from the left side. Hence came the name Prasva Parivartini Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Parsva Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. Wishing everyone a Happy Parsva Ekadashi 2022!

