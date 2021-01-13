Pongal 2021 Wishes: The festive occasion of Pongal is one of the significant festivals for the people of the Tamil and Telugu communities. Celebrated as a multi-day harvest festival, the celebration of Pongal is observed to worship the Sun God and to seek his blessings for abundant agricultural produce in the upcoming year. People enjoy the festivities for four days, conveying their festive greetings to their loved ones. If you are searching for the latest and top-trending Pongal 2021 wishes and greetings, then you can hold your search, as we the newest collection of Pongal greetings for you. At LatestLY, we bring you some of the most loving and sincere 2021 Pongal wishes and messages, which you will love to send to your friends, family, relatives, etc. Easy Pongal Rangoli Ideas and Designs: Latest Pongal Pot Kolam, Dots Rangoli and Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns to Celebrate Thai Pongal 2021.

Sending across creative Pongal 2021 wishes and greetings WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, etc. are a common these days. You can download these festive HD Pongal 2021 wishes and send it to your loved ones through different social messaging apps. If you are an avid user of Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, then you can upload these beautiful 2021 Pongal wishes on respective platforms as well. Pongal 2021 Rangoli Designs & Dotted Kolam Patterns: Beautiful Muggulu Images And Easy Tutorial Videos to Adorn Your Doorstep on the Festival.

The observance of Pongal is not confined to Indian borders. It’s a global festival which is observed by Tamils and Telugus worldwide. If you want to send them Pongal 2021 wishes’ videos, all you have to do is download these HD wishes and convert them using a relevant app. With this, you will be able to upload Pongal 2021 videos on Instagram Reels, Chingari, Roposo, Moj, and other video-sharing platforms. Bhogi Pandigai marks the beginning of celebrations of Pongal.

If you still love the old-school ways of communication, then you can always use these newest Pongal 2021 wishes and greetings, and share them across through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. Another way is to find the latest and creative stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms.

Pongal is celebrated along with many other Indian festivals like Magh Bihu, Uttarayana, Makar Sankranti, etc. However, if you are looking for the most amazing Pongal 2021 wishes and greetings, you can find the latest collection of festive greetings.

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sweetness of Jaggery, Milk and Dry Fruits Bring the Loveliest of Wishes This Festive Season. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time for Bonfire and the Feast. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2021 Quotes & HD Image(Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth & Prosperity. Wishing You a Prosperous Future and a Happy Bhogi!

Happy Pongal 2021 Quotes & HD Image(Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rejoice in the Charm of Tradition and Celebrations. Have a Happy and Joyous Bhogi Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers for Pongal 2021 which is available here for free download. We wish you all a very Happy Pongal 2021.

Pongal will be celebrated on January 14 this year, and it usually falls on this date only. The 4-day festival will end on January 17. If you want to know more about Pongal 2021 – its history, observance, and significance, then you can click here. As January 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you a very “Happy Pongal 2021”. Do share these lovely and warm Pongal wishes and messages, with your loved ones on this auspicious day.

