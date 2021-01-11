The beginning of the year brings in the Hindu celebration of Sankranthi, which is observed by different regions with different names and rituals. The harvest festival is one of the largest festivals in the country with traditional significance. Thai Pongal is observed by the Tamil community during this time. It is the start of the month Tai, according to Tamil solar calendar. Pongal 2021 will begin from January 14, and the celebration will continue till January 17. The four days of the Pongal festival are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal and kaanum Pongal. One of the significant rituals of Pongal is decorating the house with beautiful rangoli and kolam designs. This is why, we bring you easy Pongal rangoli ideas and designs. These latest Pongal pot kolam, dots rangoli and Sankranthi muggulu patterns are perfect for celebrating Thai Pongal 2021.

The harvest festival, Makar Sankranti, is known by many regional names and is celebrated throughout the country. Making beautiful rangoli patterns at the house is one of the essential traditions followed by Hindus. No festival is ever completed without the beautiful decoration, especially the floor tiles adorned with colourful rangolis. They are a significant part of festivals and other celebrations. This article, includes Thai Pongal 2021 special rangoli ideas and patterns. Just follow the simple steps, as shown in the DIY videos and make the harvest festival memorable by adding a personal touch to the festive designs and more. Check out the latest Pongal pot kolam designs, dots rangoli and muggulu patterns for the festival.

Watch Video: Easy Pongal Rangoli Ideas

Watch Video: Latest Pongal Rangoli Designs

Watch Video: Pongal Pot Kolam Patterns

Watch Video: Easy Rangoli Ideas

Watch Video: Muggulu Designs

It is worth noting that to create a beautiful rangoli, one does not need any special skill. Yes, there are people who are a pro at it, but you can make the muggulu designs too, only with patience and following the right technique. The above videos, not only include colourful rangoli designs and patterns, but also show the right way to begin and give kolam designs the accurate finishing.

