Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! We wish you a very happy Rakhi and may this day brings loads of happiness in your life. This year, the festival, also known as Rakhi Poornima falls on a very holy day of Sawan Monday. If you want to share some good thoughts with your sibling on this day, we have your back with Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD images and wishes for brothers. The Hindu annual rite, the ceremony involves sisters of all ages tie a talisman, called the ‘rakhi’ around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically to protect them. They receive gifts and blessings in return. As we gear up for the festival, in this article, we bring you Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD images and wishes to send to your brothers.
These messages perfectly capture how important brothers are and the significance of celebrating Rakhi. You can send Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, Rakhi wishes, and photos on the Hindu festival along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and Instagram messages. Start the auspicious day sharing Happy Rakhi 2020 wishes and images to your brothers and let them how much important they are in your lives. Know Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi And Mythological Stories of the Festival That Celebrates The Bond Between Brothers & Sisters.
Like all the other festivals and events, Raksha Bandhan 2020 will also be a bit different this year because of the pandemic. Unlike usual family dinner time, Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebration will be restricted at your homes. Again, for those whose brothers are living in a different city, may not be able to visit the family on this occasion. In such cases, Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD images and wishes for brothers play a significant role. Download these latest collections of WhatsApp stickers and GIFs and wish ‘Happy Rakhi’ to your sibling with Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, greetings and wishes through Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Last-Minute Gift Ideas: Embarrassing Picture Collage to Funky Journals With Memorable Moments, 5 Lovely Presents For Your Siblings.
WhatsApp Message Reads: The Knot of That Thread Tied to the Hand of Her Brother, Is a Knot of Love, Care, Support, Respect and Security. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!
How to Download Raksha Bandhan 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).