Ranga Panchami is the annual celebration on the fifth day or Panchami in the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. Many people in different regions across India celebrate Holi on the auspicious day of Ranga Panchami. Ranga Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on March 22. The celebration of Ranga Panchami takes place exactly five days after Holi and the celebrations are sure to be filled with people sharing Happy Ranga Panchami wishes and messages, Ranga Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Ranga Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Holi on Ranga Panchami is a popular observance in the Malwa region, particularly in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Similar to the commemoration of Rang Holi, Ranga Panchami celebrations include people splashing coloured water at each other, indulging in various delicious delicacies like ghewar, gujiya, etc. One stark difference between Holi and Rang Panchami celebrations is that people use dhulandi instead of colors to bring in Ranga Panchami. Rang Panchami 2022: Date, Panchami Tithi, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the Festival on Phalguna Month.

The celebration of Rang Panchami is sure to be a fun-filled affair across the Malwa region. The Panchami tithi for this celebration begins at 06:24 on Mar 22, 2022, and will go on till 04:21 on Mar 23, 2022. This is why Rang Panchami will be celebrated on March 22. As we prepare for this colorful and happy commemoration, here are some Happy Ranga Panchami wishes and messages, Ranga Panchami 2022 greetings, Happy Ranga Panchami 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Rang Panchami celebrations symbolize the victory over raja tama, which is initiated on the day of Holika Dahan. According to folklore, the fire which is lit on Holi decomposes the raja-tama particles in the atmosphere and helps activate the deities in the form of colors. This is the bliss celebrated as Holi, by throwing colors in the air. Rang Panchami involves the invocation of Gods and is a part of the worship of the manifest form of Gods. Its purpose is to activate the five elements of radiant manifest colours and to touch and feel the Deities who are attracted to the respective colours.

