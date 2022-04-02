Ugadi is the celebration of the New Year in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi 2022 will be celebrated on April 2 and it marks the beginning of a new year according to the Hindu Lunisolar calendar. The celebration of Ugadi is known to be a community affair, as people often get together with family and friends and indulge in scrumptious Ugadi feasts. An integral part of the Ugadi celebration, therefore, becomes, sharing Happy Ugadi wishes, Yugadi 2022 greetings, Happy Ugadi 2022 messages, Ugadi Special WhatsApp Stickers and Happ Yugadi Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Ugadi celebrations begin at the crack of dawn on the Pratipada tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. People wake up early in the morning and have an oil bath to cleanse their past sins and negative energy. This is followed by wearing new clothes, offering prayers to the almighty and also consuming neem leaves. Many people believe that the consumption of neam leaves on Ugadi is symbolic to steer away from speaking out the bitter and harsh words in the New Year.

Ugadi 2022 celebrations are sure to be especially grand as people can finally mingle with their family and friends and come together as a community while following the required safety protocols. As we prepare to celebrate Yugadi, here are some Happy Ugadi wishes, Yugadi 2022 greetings, Happy Ugadi 2022 messages, Ugadi Special WhatsApp Stickers and Happ Yugadi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Ugadi Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year All Your Dreams Turn Into Reality And All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements. Happy Ugadi 2022!

Ugadi Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to a New Beginning and an Exciting Year Ahead. Happy Ugadi to You!

Ugadi Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Dear Family Members on the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi 2022

Ugadi Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Ugadi 2022! May the Auspicious Occasion Usher Cheerfulness, Enrich Your Heart With Good Health and Happiness

Telugu New Year Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Negativities Shun Away, and Your Life Is Filled With Lots of Happiness and Nothing but Just Love. Wish You a Very Happy Telugu New Year 2022

Telugu New Year Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hardships May Come, but God Will Be There To Help You. Wishing You and Your Dear Family a Very Happy and Prosperous Telugu New Year 2022

The celebration of the Lunisolar New Year is not just limited to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. People in Maharashtra and some parts of Goa also mark this day as Gudi Padwa. On the other hand, the first day of Chaitra month is considered to be the beginning of Chaitra Navaratri - the second most important Navratri celebration after Sharad Navaratri. We hope that this festive day fills your life with happiness and peace. Happy Ugadi 2022!

